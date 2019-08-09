LEE Filters Introduces Hood and Tandem Adaptor

Following the widely successful launch of the LEE100 Filter Holder in March, LEE Filters has introduced two new products to further enhance the system. The new LEE100 Tandem Adaptor proves invaluable on occasions when one filter holder isn’t enough, and the LEE100 Hood is a versatile and sturdy companion to the ecosystem.

The LEE100 Tandem Adaptor

Unique to the LEE Filters system, the Tandem Adaptor, which is constructed from aluminium, allows the photographer to use more than one ND grad and rotate each independently, so they can be set at different angles. This allows for far more precise creative control of the exposure in complex lighting situations than one holder alone.

To fit, the first LEE100 Filter Holder is attached to the lens via the adaptor ring as normal. The LEE100 Tandem Adaptor then slides into the holder’s outermost slot, and the second LEE100 Filter Holder is attached to the adaptor. The holder closest to the lens can be used with up to three filter slots (one must be used for the Tandem), while the holder that’s attached to the Tandem Adaptor can be configured with one, two or three further filter guides.

Both holders can be rotated freely until the desired effect is achieved, and then locked in place to avoid any accidental movement of the filters.

The LEE100 Hood

Designed to shade the camera’s lens and reduce the risk of stray light and flare spoiling the image, the LEE100 Hood can be used with up to three slot-in filters plus the LEE Filters Polariser. Constructed from a water-resistant reinforced nylon in a collapsible concertina design, it is self-supporting, with no need for intrusive and fiddly rails or guides, and can be adjusted to different angles and extensions for maximum versatility.

Simple to set up, the hood comes with an attachment ring that is affixed to the LEE100 Filter Holder via four locking tabs. The hood is then locked securely on to the attachment ring with a lever. It is then attached to the adaptor ring in the usual way.

The hood can be rotated independently of the LEE100 Filter Holder, allowing the photographer to use ND grads as normal, while still getting the most out of the hood itself. At its fullest extension, the hood can be used with lenses of around 28mm and a two-slot filter guide without the risk of vignetting. Once it is reduced to half extension, lenses as wide as around 20mm can be used without vignetting.

Easy to extend and collapse, and quick to attach and detach, the LEE100 Hood is the ideal addition to the photographer’s kit bag.

Pricing

The LEE100 Tandem Adaptor is available now to purchase from LEE Filters dealers, with a MSRP of $65.

The LEE100 Hood is available to purchase from LEE Filters dealers beginning August 19, with a MSRP of $295.