Julian Fernandez-Campon Named as Tedial’s Chief Technology Officer

Malaga, Spain – August 13, 2019 – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Julian Fernandez-Campon has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

In this new role, Fernandez-Campon will be responsible for overseeing R&D, Operations and Customer Support, working closely with the CSO/CMO (Chief Sales & Marketing Officer), and CFO (Chief Financial Officer) to ensure that the company’s strategy aligns with industry changes and market trends. In addition to his increased responsibilities, Fernandez-Campon will remain focused on the technical innovation that has always defined Tedial’s products and solutions and will ensure that they are delivered with operational excellence and the highest-level of support for the ultimate in customer satisfaction.

“Julian has proven himself countless times and we are delighted to recognize his achievements by naming him Chief Technology Officer,” Tedial CEO, Emilio L. Zapata said. “Julian’s skill, talent and deep knowledge of the industry is reflected in the quality and success of our solutions. We are confident that the Company will not only continue, but thrive as he assumes this leadership position, and our customers will benefit as he drives our technology to the next level.”

Fernandez-Campon is recognized throughout the industry as a thought leader who has leveraged his technical proficiency and extraordinary grasp of broadcast infrastructures to develop cutting-edge solutions that deliver financial and operational benefits. He is also an accomplished lecturer who has been recruited by numerous industry organizations, including SMPTE and NAB, to share his expertise regarding IMF, maximizing MAMs, and MAMs in the Cloud at technical forums.

Fernandez-Campon has been with Tedial since it was founded in 2001 where his contributions have had a major impact on all aspects of the Company’s products, solutions design and platform architecture. Fernandez-Campon’s strong background in Computer Science and his master’s degree in Telecommunications and Robotics serve as the foundation for his continuously expanding knowledge base and expertise in new technologies.

###

About Tedial

18 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations includeSMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solutionthat supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services.This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedial is global company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

International PR Contact:

Kate Ford

Jump PR

Email:kate@jumppr.tv

Tel: +44 (0)1932 240001

Mob: +44 (0)7740 948065

US PR Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

Email:harriet@desertmoon.tv

Tel: +1-845-512-8283

Cell:+1-914-263-0613