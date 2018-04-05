IHSE USA Introduces Programmable Keyboard for Adding HID Devices and Expanding Functionality Through a Single USB Port

CRANBURY, N.J. — April 5, 2018 — IHSE USA today announced the official launch of the 444 Series Draco keyboard, a freely programmable plug-and-play device that makes it possible to connect a keyboard, mouse, and keypad to a KVM system through a single USB port without needing an additional HID extension. The remaining USB port on the extender CON unit allows simultaneous connection of another USB HID device.

Created for environments where users need to automate multiple tasks under a single macro, such as professional audio mixers, graphics designers or situational awareness analysis in command and control rooms, the heavy-duty 444 mechanical keyboard is designed to accommodate up to 50 programmable push-button keys that can record up to 16 commands per button. It has a solid anodized aluminum housing and keys that can handle up to 50 million keystrokes. Its rugged design and solid rubber feet guarantee good desk contact to prevent slipping. IHSE supports optional customer-specific assignment and printing of keypad keys so that users can program the keypads as they wish.

The 444 Series keyboard enables practical extension of KVM and video signal-distribution systems. An expansion option allows users to add up to two extra matching 25-button programmable keypads for up to 50 more commands or macros. The keypads can also be connected to the KVM system apart from the IHSE keyboard. Users can configure expert-level functions such as macros, key scan, color and brightness of the status LEDs, and disabling of the windows key.

The 444 Series keyboard is ergonomically designed for comfortable operation, with three adjustable tilt angles, precise attachment points, excellent haptics, concave keycaps for better fingertip support, and an optional damping element for a pleasant typing experience. Meanwhile, a thoughtful layout includes function keys that allow for easy control of music and media apps.

The 444 keyboard facilitates black-red separation of security zones, as operated in military and secure government facilities, and also provides quick automation commands for other situational awareness operators such as air traffic controllers.

“With IHSE’s new 444 Series keyboard, our customers can easily increase the function and versatility of their KVM and video distribution workflows, and it is sophisticated enough for situational awareness analysis or air traffic controllers,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. “The keyboards are built to last, and they also attach through a simple single-point connection, so users can keep their workspaces neat and free of unnecessary cabling.”

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, post production, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

