Harmonic Leads the Charge for Virtualized Cable Access and Video Streaming at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 17, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will demonstrate groundbreaking new innovations in virtualized cable access and video streaming at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 22-25, in Atlanta. Harmonic's software-centric solutions are enabling the next generation of IP-based cable services, including scalable gigabit internet and superior-quality multiscreen video.

"Increased competition from OTT service providers and shifting consumer behaviors have created a challenge and opportunity for global cable operators," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of Harmonic's Cable Access Business. "Operators today need to be nimble, reducing costs while delivering market-leading broadband and video services. At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, we will demonstrate how new smarter software-based cable access and video streaming solutions enable operators to meet this challenge with unprecedented scalability, simplicity and efficiency."

Unleash Broadband Potential With Virtualized Cable Access

Harmonic will unveil next-generation capabilities for its CableOS™ virtualized cable access solution at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo. The CableOS solution is the industry's first software-based Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and end-to-end Remote PHY system, designed from the ground up to support both centralized and distributed architectures. Powering the world's first virtualized cable access networks, Harmonic's CableOS offering brings market-leading broadband access speeds to consumers and enterprises while simultaneously overcoming space, power and other legacy hardware technology constraints.

Bring Video Streaming Services to Life Faster With SaaS

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Harmonic will also showcase breathtaking images featuring NASA content from the world's first 24/7 UHD HDR video streaming service, powered by the VOS®360 Video SaaS solution for media processing and delivery. In addition, Harmonic will demonstrate how operators can improve consumer quality of experience through artificial intelligence-based technology found in the company's award-winning EyeQ™ content-aware encoding solution.

Harmonic's Thought Leadership Shines Bright at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

Asaf Matatyaou, vice president, solutions and product management, Cable Access Business, at Harmonic, will present at the "Distributed Access Architecture (DAA)" pre-conference session on Monday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room B405/406/407. The session will cover the newest DAA technology trends and deployments.

In addition, Matatyaou will speak about "Virtualizing the CMTS: Who's Doing What in vCMTS-ville" during a panel discussion on Monday, Oct. 22, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. in room B406.

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, Oct. 22-25, in Atlanta at booth 2145. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

