Harmonic Enables Guangdong Radio and Television to Deliver Premium UHD Broadcasts in China

SAN JOSE, Calif. — June 17, 2019 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Guangdong Radio and Television (GRT) is the first province-level broadcaster in China to deploy UHD channels, thanks to a playout solution from Harmonic. Supporting a range of formats, including SD, HD and UHD, Harmonic's playout solution enables GRT to create pristine UHD broadcasts.

"UHD is still fairly new to the Chinese market, and we wanted to be at the forefront of this exciting movement," said Huang Yonghong, associate director at GRT. "Harmonic's playout solution provides rock-solid reliability and a rich feature set, increasing our workflow efficiency and allowing UHD channels to be launched very quickly."

GRT has deployed Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum™ X media server to deliver provincial UHD broadcasts and expand its HD channel offering. Harmonic's Spectrum X solution reduces the complexity of broadcast workflows by merging multiple capabilities onto a single appliance. Native SDI and IP I/O on the same chassis will also enable GRT's future transition to all-IP workflows and accelerate the launch of new revenue-generating channels.

Spectrum X media server also features innovative HDR and SDR with tone mapping and tone expansion, with support for sustained SDR or HDR outputs and mixed SDR and HDR clips. Additionally, the server provides simulcast channel capabilities with support for two different output resolutions, including SDR and HDR, from one playlist. These advanced features can easily be adopted by GRT in the future as it continues to improve upon video quality.

"Being among the first to launch UHD channels in China gives GRT a reputation for quickly responding to technology innovation and addressing consumer demand for an elevated entertainment experience," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Since Spectrum X is a highly versatile and flexible video server, we are able to expand features and functionality over time, enabling GRT to protect its investment."

Harmonic will demonstrate its UHD solutions, including the Spectrum X media server, at BroadcastAsia2019, June 18-20 in Singapore at Stand 4S2-01. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

