Grammy Award-Winning Mix Engineer Ariel Borujow to Present Keynote at IMSTA FESTA NY, Sept. 22 at SAE Institute

Engineer and Educator Will Share Expertise at Celebration of Music Technology

TORONTO — Aug. 2, 2018 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Ariel Borujow will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA NY, which will take place Sept. 22 at the SAE Institute New York. One in a series of music technology events held annually across North America, IMSTA FESTA NY is open to the entire music-making community and free to registered attendees.

An accomplished mix engineer, Borujow has to his name credits including T.I., Imagine Dragons, Justin Martin, Puffy Just Blaze, Lucius, Chromeo, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Chiddy Bang, CID, Madonna, Mac Miller, and Andrea Bocelli. When he is not behind a console mixing, he enjoys discussing his work. He has spoken on panels at SXSW, led master classes across France, and provided private lessons to up-and-coming producers and engineers. Outside of the recording studio, he also mixes live music for national live television broadcasting and serves as a member of the committee for the Producers and Engineer wing at The Recording Academy.

“Ariel creates a remarkable dynamic with his clients and with their art, and this is one of many reasons he has been engaged by some of the world’s best musicians, artists, and music producers,” said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. “Understanding the delicate relationship between production and mixing, he always brings out the most complementary dynamic. Fortunately for other music creators — and for attendees at IMSTA FESTA NY — Ariel also excels in communicating this unique sensibility and in sharing his distinctive expertise.”

Borujow’s keynote presentation will be complemented by a rich array of programming. IMSTA FESTA NY will feature panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, and networking opportunities in an environment where music makers — from professional and semiprofessional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers to music students and educators — can network, interact, and learn with one another face to face.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from nearly two dozen of the industry’s top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Accusonus, Acon Digital, Acoustica, Arturia, Avid, Best Service, Bitwig Studio, Blue Cat Audio, Celemony Software, Eventide, FabFilter, FL Studio, Focusrite, Novation, IK Multimedia, Image Line, iZotope, KV331 Audio, Magix, McDSP, Native Instruments, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Relab Development, Reveal Sound, Rob Papen, Serato Limited, Sonarworks, sonible GmbH, Soundtoys, Steinberg, u-he, Wave Arts, and Yamaha.

Music makers will be able to meet product specialists face to face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways. MusiCares, established by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to provide industry members with a safety net of critical assistance, will again host its popular hearing clinic and fit attendees for custom earplugs.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA NY will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. As the day concludes, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2018 IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition. The regional winner, to be revealed on Sept. 22 at IMSTA FESTA NY, will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA NY will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute New York, located at 218 W. 18th St. in New York City.

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition is available at www.imsta.org.

