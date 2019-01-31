TRT ARABI HD launches on Badr 4, Hotbird and Eutelsat 7 West A with Globecast and Turksat technical support

Istanbul – 31st January — TRT today announced the launch of the new HD variant of its Arabic language channel, TRT Arabi in HD, significantly enhancing the viewing quality of the channel for its international audience. This has been made possible via a multi‐year agreement with Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, and TRT strategic partner Turksat, Turkey's first and unique satellite operator.

TRT Arabi can to be viewed in HD across Europe and the MENA region via three major satellites: Hotbird, Badr 4 and Eutelsat 7 West A. TRT Arabi HD is part of the Turkish Broadcasting Corporation (TRT) and is an Arabic language news and documentary channel broadcasting to Arabic speakers. It launched officially on January 7th.

As a strategic partner to TRT, Turksat has been working extensively with Globecastto provide the technical broadcast solutions needed to launch the new HD service. Globecast is providing connectivity and uplink distribution services using its unique reach to access the three satellites. Globecast has a longstanding relationship with Arabsat and Eutelsat enabling it to distribute TRT Arabi in HD to Europe and the MENA region on highly penetrated video neighborhoods.

Murat Akgüç, Deputy Director General Of TRT, said, “We have a very strong relationship with both Globecast and Turksat, including the very successful launch of TRT World globally in 2017. Expanding our relationship with them for the launch of the HD variant of TV Arabi was an obvious choice as we trust their technical expertise, customer service and their relationships with satellite operators. It has, as always, been a pleasure to work with them and we’re excited to bring HD quality to our audience.”

Cenk Sen, Director General of Turksat said, “Turkey’s first and only international satellite operator Turksat is proud to play an important role in HD variant of TRT Arabi’s satellite agreements with Globecast. With this agreement, TRT Arabi will strengthen its position to become a local voice of Turkey across the region where we share culture and land. As Turksat, we are proud to share our experience for this agreement which will benefit both TRT Arabi and Turkey.”

Giorgio Giacomini, MD of Globecast in the Middle East, said, “It’s great to be so closely involved with the launch of the HD variant of TV Arabi as we believe this significantly enhances the channel’s appeal. It has been a great team effort to bring this to fruition and we look forward to the continuing expansion of our relationship.”