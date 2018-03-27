Genelec 8331 and 8341, The Ones Compact Coaxial Monitors,  Receive Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award

— Active monitor pioneer continues to earn accolades —

NATICK, MA — Genelec, the leader in active monitoring technology for four decades, is proud to announce that its 8331 and 8341 Compact Coaxial Monitors (known as “The Ones” along with the larger 8351) have received a NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the “Studio Monitor Technology” category. Presented by the NAMM Foundation, the awards celebrate the best in professional audio and sound production. The 33rd Annual TEC Awards were presented Saturday, January 27, 2018, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Director, stated, “We thank all the voters who selected The Ones as leaders in monitoring technology. It is indeed an honor and a privilege to be recognized by our peers for Genelec Oy’s hard work, dedication and innovation in Finland, making the 8331 and 8341 a reality. They are incredibly outstanding products representing the true spirit of Genelec.”

Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards is the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.

The 8341 and 8331, the world’s smallest three-way coaxial monitors, recently joined the 8351 to create a complete compact coaxial range (“The Ones”) that redefines near-field monitoring; housed in enclosures no larger than a traditional two-way Genelec 8040 or 8030, they wipe away the previous constraints of coaxial point source setups. With The Ones, Ultimate Point Source meets ultimate flexibility with Smart Active Monitoring™, the ground-breaking Genelec technology based on Genelec Loudspeaker Manager™ (GLM™) 3.0 software for PC and Mac, incorporating AutoCal™.

Photo caption: Personnel from Genelec Inc. are pictured with Genelec’s NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the “Studio Monitor Technology” category at the 33rd Annual TEC Awards, presented Saturday, January 27, 2018, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. Photo courtesy of the NAMM Foundation/TEC Awards.