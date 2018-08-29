GatesAir Wins in Mexico

August29, 2018 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, announces a strategic TV and radio win in Mexico.

Grupo Imagen is continuing the rollout of its FM radio and TV networks with channel partner Escape. The project comprises 11 Flexiva FAX air-cooled FM radio transmitters ranging from 2.5kW and 40kW; and a mix of Maxiva ULXTE liquid-cooled and UAXTE air-cooled UHF TV transmitters. The specific TV transmitter breakdown includes three ULXTE models ranging from 6kW and 10kW; and four UAXTE air-cooled models ranging from 2 to 4kW.

GatesAir won the contract due to the high performance and reliability of previous-generation transmitters that have long been in operation. Two dedicated GatesAir field engineers based in Mexico will provide local service and support, which Grupo Imagen pointed to as an important deciding factor against competitive suppliers.

Grupo Imagen also identified reduced maintenance and common spare parts as significant benefits, as all18 new transmitters will be spread across 17 cities. All Flexiva and Maxiva transmitters in the network will share the same hot-swappable power supplies and amplifier modules, minimizing time spent on labor and repairs while maximizing operational efficiency.

For further information, contact Rich Redmond, President and Managing Director, International at rich@gatesair.com

