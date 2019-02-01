Facilis Technology to Unveil New Products at NAB 2019

HUDSON, MA (January 31, 2019)–At NAB 2019,Facilis (Booth SL6321), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks will debut significant new products further raising the price-performance bar for content creators and media organizations. The latest shipping version of the Facilis Shared Storage (7.2) will be on display alongside several new version 8 features currently in development.

Version 7.2 adds significant new enhancements to the already popular v7.1 in use at facilities around the world. Some of the new features shipping in 7.2 include:

· Automated bulk operations within Web Console

· New interface look and usability improvements

· Value-add third-party integrations

FastTracker Version 3 will be shipping by NAB as well, and includes several new features taken directly from customer requests.

· Simple tag and comment fields

· Advanced proxy generation and accessibility

· Export of FastTracker records to CatDV

“We’re keeping a lot under wraps but NAB 2019 will be a particularly big show this year for Facilis,” said James McKenna, VP of Marketing at Facilis Technology. “Our shared file system and storage architecture is the best in the business and continues to improve, but we’re also adding value in the areas of cloud workflows and archive integration because these features will be important to our customers in the coming years.”