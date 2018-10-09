Endi A. Maricevic Joins Riedel as North America Service Manager

BURBANK, Calif. — Oct. 9, 2018 — In response to accelerated growth of its U.S. and Canadian customer base, Riedel Communications has appointed Endi A. Maricevic as service manager for North America. Based in Riedel's Burbank, California, office, Maricevic is providing dedicated customer support as well as managing Riedel's service operations. He reports to Jake Halverson, Riedel North America operations manager.

Maricevic joins Riedel from Fox Networks, where he served first as senior broadcast engineer and then was later promoted to associate manager of engineering and operations. Prior to that, he was West Coast service manager for Evertz Microsystems, and he also previously served as director of North American customer service and project manager for Harris Corporation/Leitch for more than five years. Early in his career, Maricevic served in engineering management roles for Leitch Technology. He holds a bachelor's degree in international business from Woodbury University.

"It is our pleasure to welcome Endi to our team," said Joyce Bente, President and CEO, Riedel North America. "Over his 20-year career, he's built an outstanding track record as a customer-focused professional in our precise markets — broadcast, media, and live events. In fact, Endi was known as the 'go-to guy' at Evertz to help engineering, marketing, and systems integration staff achieve their customer objectives. With his extensive management experience, industry connections, and passion for creating well-rounded customer relationships, Endi will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen our support operations."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications North America

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/181009Riedel.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Endi-Maricevic.jpg

Photo Caption: Endi A. Maricevic has joined Riedel as North America Service Manager.

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20Recruits%20Endi%20A.%20Maricevic%20as%20North%20America%20Service%20Manager%20-%20http://bit.ly/2pLpMex

Follow Riedel Communications

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

Google+: https://plus.google.com/111467633812794037948/posts

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

Pinterest: http://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/riedelcommunications

Slideshare: http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications