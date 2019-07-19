Embrionix Products at IBC2019

Embrionix will feature its range of software-defined (SMPTE ST 2110) IP conversion and processing solutions geared toward simplifying the path toward and during the transition to IP. The company will highlight its emVIRTU IP-to-IP media processing and core infrastructure platform, as well as its emFUSION and emVIEW IP gateways. IBC2019 attendees also will have the chance to explore the Embrionix emSFP range of SFP-based IP gateways and to take a look at the company's emQUAD and emSFP-QUAD multiviewers.

emVIRTU IP-to-IP Media Processing Platform for HD up to UHD

The award-winning emVIRTU IP-to-IP media processing and core infrastructure platform from Embrionix is housed in a high-density, 1RU frame that is packed with serious IP media processing power for mission-critical and all-IP media production environments. The platform offers an efficient, passive-frame design that allows users to minimize energy costs and cabling while optimizing space. With aggregation bandwidth reaching up to 1.6Tb/s, the platform is also designed to allow broadcasters and other users to produce high-resolution UHD, HD, and 3G content efficiently and without constraints.

For UHD environments, the platform is designed to offer up to 64 IP processing functions from its small footprint. The Embrionix platform supports a modular approach, enabling the selective addition of virtualized processing functionalities such as frame synchronization, up/down/cross-conversion, and multiviewer capabilities.

emFUSION and emVIEW IP Gateways

Embrionix will showcase the company's compact emFUSION-6 SDI-to/from-IP and IP-to-HDMI gateway with support for HD, 3G, and SMPTE ST 2110 UHD. The software-defined, stand-alone gateway is ideal for remote broadcast production, interconnecting SDI signals to an IP infrastructure via a single 25GE aggregation link or via dual links for (SMPTE ST 2022-7) hitless redundancy. The emFUSION-6 supports up to three channels of encapsulation and three channels of de-encapsulation. Black burst can be extracted from the PTP to synchronize cameras.

The compact emVIEW IP-to-HDMI 2.0 gateway from Embrionix offers universal support for all 4K/UHD signal formats and resolutions up to 4K/UHD 60Hz/hitless redundancy, with support for any wide, linear, and narrow sender. Making the most of a 25GE IP interface (hitless), this versatile gateway guards the integrity of the 4K/UHD image on an HDMI display, regardless of signal type or format, whether from a quad ST 2110 1080p flow (Square Division or Two Sample Interleaved) or a single SMPTE ST 2110 4K/UHD flow.

emSFP SMPTE ST 2110 All-IP Down-Converter

This miniaturized emSFP SMPTE ST 2110 all-IP-to-SD/HD/3G down-converter from Embrionix enables 4K UHD IP content to be seamlessly viewed and monitored on a HDMI display in a lower resolution while maintaining the sharpness of the original IP signal. The unit will be demonstrated at IBC2019 with a variety of new all-IP up/cross-conversion options.

emQUAD and emSFP-QUAD Multiviewers

Embrionix will showcase its versatile emQUAD quad-split multiviewers and its miniaturized emSFP multiviewers, which enable smart IP monitoring on HDMI displays. The emQUAD creates a mosaic view from four SMPTE ST 2110 streams and can be installed neatly on the back of any HDMI monitor. The emSFP-QUAD will be demonstrated creating a 16-image mosaic from SMPTE ST 2110 IP streams.

Embrionix provides very compact, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, converters, and multiviewers for broadcast video applications. The company's innovative, low-footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power, and close the gap between fiber-optic, coaxial, and emerging IP technology deployments.

The transition to IP becomes much easier with a highly optimized solution for SDI-to-IP conversion provided by Embrionix. This is made possible with the company's miniaturized emSFP modules equipped with an IP encapsulator and de-encapsulator. These miniaturized devices can be installed directly inside a 10GE or 25GE COTS IP switch for signal aggregation to 40/100GE ports or inside the company's 1-RU emMODULAR aggregation frame, and they can convert any SDI legacy equipment within an IP network. Embrionix also offers a series of stand-alone, compact gateways tailored to monitor and format-convert IP signals.

With headquarters located outside of Montreal, Canada, Embrionix has design, R&D, and sales offices around the world. The company's solutions are also available through a global network of professional value-added resellers. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit Embrionix.com.

