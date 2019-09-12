EditShare Appoints Stuart McGeechan Vice President of Customer Success

Boston, MA - September 12, 2019 -EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions for media creation and management, today announced the appointment of Stuart McGeechan to Vice President of Customer Success. Responsible for building high-performance teams and programs that amplify customer engagement and enablement, McGeechan will define EditShare’s customer success strategy with responsibility for training, support, and professional service teams. The McGeechan appointment, which is effective immediately, rounds out the EditShare leadership team and positions the company for continued growth and rapid expansion across existing and emerging markets.

“Customer experience is at the heart of EditShare’s core values. Our mission is to simplify storytelling and enable our customers to be incredibly successful. From the moment they place the order until the time they turn it off and go home, the Vice President of Customer Success owns the experience of that customer journey,” statesConrad Clemson, CEO, EditShare.“We are building a world-class customer success model that moves from reactive response to proactive outreach. It’s a model in which we envision connecting with the customer to let them know that we can make their experience better. EditShare already has the core technology platform that we can proactively enhance. Stuart has the passion, vision and experience to expand how we engage with our customers and channel partners, and the success they can achieve with EditShare.”

As EditShare moves toward software-based solutions and progressively into the cloud, there are opportunities to customize, extend and augment the platforms to enable new levels of efficiency and new revenue opportunities for customers. Under McGeechan, EditShare will be enhancing its customer service programs, including professional services and custom engineering, to onboard new capabilities that enable a support model that proactively engages customers on the potential of their EditShare investment.

Clemson comments on the importance of the role the extended EditShare network plays in creating a world-class customer experience, “EditShare has always been committed to growing its business with channel sales partners. So it is important that we drive the expansion of EditShare’s world-class customer success program together. Stuart and his team will work closely with EditShare Channel Sales partners ensuring they have the tools and support they need to deliver an unrivaled customer experience from workflow concept to delivery and beyond.”





With more than 35 years of experience in systems integration, program management and professional services, McGeechan has built and led highly-skilled, multicultural global teams in North America, Europe, Israel, India, and South Korea, delivering against high-quality performance goals for Fortune 500 companies including Cisco and NDS group. He commands a deep understanding of broadcast, media and security industries with specific expertise in scoping, deploying and supporting sophisticated workflows that enable business transformation.



EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

