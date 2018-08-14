DTC to expand AEON transmitter range at IBC2018

Stand 1.F41, IBC2018, RAI, Amsterdam- DTC Domo Broadcast will extend its AEON transmitter range for wireless 4K/UHD video by introducing AEON-CC on Stand 1.F41 at IBC2018 in Amsterdam from 14-18 September.



The new AEON-CC will retain many of the features of AEON, but with totally integrated camera control designed by Videosys.



DTC Domo Broadcast VP Sales JP Delport said, “AEON has been very successful since its launch last year, and its bi-directional control capabilities over IP using the SOLO8 SDR (software-defined radio) RF platform has proven very popular.



“However, as we continually evolve our products based on customer feedback, we have introduced an addition to the AEON range in the form of AEON-CC, which includes remote camera control capabilities using a camera control solution from Videosys that ensures compatibility with legacy cabling and connection systems from major camera manufacturers.”



The AEON range addresses the requirements of wireless 4K UHD by adopting H.265/HEVC, including MPEG-2 and H.264 for other applications, and its sub-100ms latency makes it very useful for wireless 4K. Add in camera control and return data channel capabilities and AEON-CC becomes a compelling addition to the AEON range.



Delport added, “Although the single-band AEON-CC is somewhat smaller physically and more streamlined in its feature set, it retains its power and will appeal to many who don’t necessarily require the full range of features. That approach will be very practical for many customers as the AEON-CC will still handle quad 3G, dual 6G, and native 12G formats. It’s a very valuable addition to the AEON family.”



At IBC, DTC will also launch the PRORXD-AEON, an integrated Eight-way Diversity 4K receiver/decoder with maximum ratio combining across all eight RF inputs.



Also on show at IBC will be the established Broadcast Nano transmitter; the PRORXD 8-Way Diversity RF receive system, a multi-way diversity COFDM receiver that ensures video is recovered free from distortion; and DTC’s IP Mesh system, a COFDM IP Mesh from which any shape of mesh network can be built.



###



About DTC Domo Broadcast - Broadcasting without boundaries



DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) is at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting edge technologies for the broadcast market providing real technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries.



A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic news gathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.



Backed by more than 50 years' experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC’s broadcast portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.



For more information www.domobroadcast.tv



