DPA MICROPHONES’ SMALLEST MICROPHONE CAPSULES MAKE A BIG IMPACT AT AES NY 2018

NEW YORK,OCTOBER 10, 2018 – Several years of research, feedback and direct responses from trusted customers and onsite visits in the theater, film and television industries, went into the creation of DPA Microphones newest addition to its d:screet and d:fine ranges. Debuting for the first time in the U.S. at AES NY , DPA will be showcasing its smallest high-end pro audio microphone capsule ever, the d:screet CORE 6060, 6061 Subminiature Microphones and the d:fine CORE 6066 Subminiature Headset Microphone. Measuring in at just three millimeters (0.12 inches) in diameter – the new 6000 series is 60 percent smaller than DPA’s existing 4000 series.

“Giving the market the most advanced technology and the best sound possible has always been DPA’s goal and we delivered this in our smallest capsule to date with this new mic,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO at DPA Microphones. “The 6000 series represents a significant step forward and is without a doubt the best miniature microphones DPA has ever made. Presenting these mics at AES NY is the perfect avenue for us to showcase what we can offer the professional audio market.”

While the new mics may be small, they are powerful in terms of performance, as all three incorporate the company’s CORE by DPA microphone amplification technology, which reduces distortion and increases dynamic range. The microphones with CORE by DPA have also achieved an IP58 waterproof rating, which provides water and moisture resistance. In terms of technical specifications, all three 6000 series capsules are omnidirectional and have a frequency range of 20 Hz - 20 kHz. The d:screet 6060 lavalier has a noise floor of only 24 dB(A), while the d:screet 6061 lavalier and d:fine 6066 headset have noise floors of only 26 dB(A). This is similar to the company’s existing 4000 series miniature mics. All three capsules are available in black and beige, and more colors will be added to the range later.

“DPA has a big footprint in the theater market where our microphones are regularly used on top Broadway and West End shows,” says René Moerch, Product Manager at DPA Microphones. “Everyone wants the tiniest microphone possible so that they are less visible when worn as a headset or are completely invisible when hidden in costumes and wigs. Customers also want DPA’s exceptional sound quality and durability, especially when it comes to withstanding damage and capsules that can be easily cleaned to remove makeup and sweat.”

DPA has received positive reviews from many industry leaders, including notable sound designer’s Dan Samson, Gareth Fry, Richard Brooker and Gareth Owen all of whom were surprised by the exceptional sound quality packed into the small, compact design.

The d:fine 6066 Headset has also been redesigned to be a lightweight, one size fits all headset that attaches over the ears for maximum comfort and has a three point, spring mechanism to help it grip below the ears and to the side of the head for added security. With a fully adjustable boom, this new headset is very easy to fit and has a redesigned cable attachment that allows the cable to run down the wearer’s back, so it can’t be seen.

DPA’s new Subminiature Microphones will be available in November. For more information, please visit or contact your nearest dealer.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit .

Follow DPA Microphones:

Facebook: @DPAmicrophones

Twitter: @DPAmicrophones

LinkedIn: DPA Microphones A/S

Instagram: dpa_microphones

Youtube: DPAmicrophones