Digital Nirvana's Monitor IQ Next-Generation Compliance Logger and Media Services Portal Receives NAB Product of the Year Award

FREMONT, Calif. — April 22, 2019 — At the 2019 NAB Show, Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media monitoring and metadata generation services, received an NAB Product of the Year award for its all-new Media Services Portal — a comprehensive, one-stop suite of solutions for meeting the full gamut of broadcasters' closed-captioning requirements. The Media Services Portal won top honors in the AI/Machine Learning category. This portal couples with the Digital Nirvana Monitor I/Q compliance logger to provide next-generation compliance applications.

The Media Services Portal offers a single interface for customers to access three critical captioning functions: closed caption generation; closed caption quality assurance through a multilevel checking process including realignment; and, through Digital Nirvana's Metadator, automatic closed caption generation and metadata enhancement for AVID assets together with built-in media intelligence for object and scene recognition. Plus, the Media Services Portal can be used with Digital Nirvana's Monitor IQ for immediate logging and feedback of content quality and compliance.

Digital Nirvana's captioning services prepare live, postproduction, and VOD content for multiple distribution channels. Caption generation and synchronization, integrated with automatic speech-to-text technology, help create accurate, multilingual captions with flexible turnaround times. Digital Nirvana's captioning offers the ideal blend of automation for efficiency and manual intervention to ensure 99 percent accuracy. In addition, the quality check service guarantees publish-ready content for multiple digital platforms.

The 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies being showcased by exhibitors at the show. Digital Nirvana and other award winners were honored at the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards Reception on Wednesday, April 10, in Las Vegas.

"We're very proud that our new Media Services Portal and advance Compliance Logger have already won such a prestigious award. It's proof that we're filling a key requirement for a single portal that lets our broadcast customers personalize and monitor huge volumes of content and tailor it to a global audience," said Hiren Hindocha, co-founder, president, and CEO of Digital Nirvana. "Media Services Portal is much more than a set of smart, self-service tools for caption generation, caption alignment, and quality assurance. It's a platform that empowers broadcasters and independent content producers to enhance content value, meet regulatory captioning requirements, and prepare content for publishing to different distribution channels."

More information about Digital Nirvana and its products and services is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. Digital Nirvana's compliance driven solutions offer its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California, with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

Photo Caption: Screenshot of Digital Nirvana's Media Services Portal — a comprehensive, one-stop suite of solutions for meeting the full gamut of broadcasters' closed-captioning requirements.

