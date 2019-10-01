Comcast's Ed Marchetti, Charter's Tom Monaghan to Co-Chair SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020

OCT. 1, 2019 (New Orleans)—Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications, will co-chair the program committee for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 in Denver, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Marchetti and Monaghan will bring an enhanced operations focus to an event that is intended to help the industry “Imagine the Possibilities” in a world of ever-expanding technical opportunity, from today’s DOCSIS networks to tomorrow’s 10G platform. Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will focus on the needs of the networks of the future – increased speed, agility, service availability and reliability – as well as the workforce transformation required to drive satisfaction for a new breed of customer and ROI for the industry.

The largest and premier cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo annually attracts thousands of attendees and upwards of 400 exhibitors from scores of countries around the world. Cable-Tec Expo 2020 is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 at Denver’s Colorado Convention Center.

“With seemingly no limits on how far technology can take our industry, it’s vital that our operational capabilities stay aligned with technological evolution,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. “Ed Marchetti and Tom Monaghan have been true change managers as industry needs have shifted, creating operational paradigms that support how our customers can live, work, learn and play – now and in the future.”

“As the industry’s pivot points for applied science, SCTE•ISBE and Cable-Tec Expo play vital roles in helping our workforces deploy and scale new technologies in today’s dynamic environment,” said Marchetti. “Tom and I look forward to working with our Program Committee and our partners at NCTA and CableLabs to build an Expo program that highlights our role as the foundation for technology innovation as well as the operational excellence needed to deliver the experiences our customers expect and deserve.”

“With networks evolving to accommodate Smart Cities, IoT, AI, telehealth and other applications, expanded skill sets are required to bridge traditional and next generation technologies,” said Monaghan. “Ed and I will be working across the operator and technology supplier communities to use Expo as a platform to help the industry expedite deployment of new products and services, optimize network performance and improve customer experiences.”

SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation, and deal-making that power the technological future of broadband telecommunications. As a nexus for content and service providers, technology partners, and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technologies, products, and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction. More information on Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will be available in the future at expo.scte.org.