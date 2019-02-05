Cobalt Iron CMO Andy Hurt to Present at IBM Think 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Feb. 5, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data protection, today announced that the company's chief marketing officer, Andy Hurt, will join fellow experts from across the tech industry to speak at IBM Think, which runs Feb. 12-15, in San Francisco. Hurt will present "Eliminate the Daily Grind of Backup Administration" at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the St. Regis Hotel.

"Managing backup for a large enterprise is complex, but an environment spread across thousands of remote locations presents a whole new level of challenge," said Hurt. "At Think 2019 I will discuss traditional challenges for the backup administrator, as well as some new technology trends that will soon be demanding their attention."

Hurt will begin his presentation with a brief look at the complexity of conventional daily backup administration, which traditionally has included an array of installation, configuration, management, testing, analysis, monitoring, maintenance, research, and reporting tasks. He will then explore how advances in cloud technology, machine learning and artificial intelligence, and cyber security are adding tremendous value to the business while also adding complexity and new considerations for backup.

In discussing new approaches to backup, Hurt will outline the key features of a modern data protection solution, with the goal of achieving unified management and reporting with continuous currency and support for cloud workloads across the entire enterprise. His presentation will detail how the operational and management challenges of legacy backup can be eliminated with a modern, cloud-based data protection solution that delivers measurable benefits.

With more than 18 years of experience in SaaS-based data preservation and archival approaches, Hurt has led multiple marketing and product management organizations through growth and acquisition. For much of his career, he has focused on data preservation and rethinking archival approaches. He is an expert at modernizing how organizations think about data protection through SaaS-based software solutions.

Further information about IBM Think 2019 is available at www.ibm.com/events/think/. More information about Cobalt Iron is available at www.cobaltiron.com.

# # #

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50 percent, while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/190205CobaltIron.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/CobaltIron/CobaltIron-AndyHurt.jpg

Photo Caption: Cobalt Iron Chief Marketing Officer Andy Hurt

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Andy%20Hurt,%20CMO%20@CobaltIron%20Presenting%20at%20%23IBMThink2019%3A%20%22Eliminate%20the%20Daily%20Grind%20of%20Backup%20Administration%22%20%23backupadministration%20%23cloud%20%23backup%20-%20http://bit.ly/2MNILju

Follow Cobalt Iron:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cobaltiron

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cobalt-iron/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CobaltIronLLC