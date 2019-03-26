Cinegy launches Cinegize at NAB 2019

NAB 2019, 6-11 April, Booth SL8716: Cinegy, the global leader for broadcast playout software in the cloud, will launch ‘Cinegize’, which uses Cinegy‘s acclaimed Daniel2 GPU encoding technology to provide extremely low latency KVM-Over-IP.



Cinegy CTO Jan Weigner said, “Although 4K, HDR and NDI might be the buzzwords of the moment, the move to 8K signifies massive scalability and efficiency for everyone because any machine that can handle 8K can also handle 16 channels of HD.”



A particularly attractive application for Cinegize is eSport, which has been receiving increasing attention from the broadcast industry in recent years. Many video sources are signals from PCs and workstations running a wide range of applications – CAD/CAM, VR, 3D design, GIS, medical, etc. – and large KVM matrices and recently IP replacements manage relay and switching of signals.



With Cinegy’s GPU codec technology, this process can be radically simplified and expensive hardware-based KVM solutions are a thing of the past. With Cinegize, a computer is just another video source.



Quality remains paramount and Cinegize aims for the absolute high-end by providing 8K RGBA 10bit or higher at frame rates of up to 144Hz.



Cinegize directly grabs a graphics card’s framebuffer and performs visually lossless compression on the video data using Cinegy’s Daniel2 GPU codec, meaning the data does not have to be moved off the card, and only a fraction of the massive compute power of the GPU is required. In less than 2ms an entire frame is encoded, and while encoding, it starts sending the frame for the receiver to decode the frame. The resulting latency is extremely low - generally under 16ms.



What this means is that every computer or workstation is now potentially a high-quality HD, 4K or 8K video source that can broadcast output across a network that anyone with permission can watch, control, and record. Quick, simplified direct unicast connections are also possible.



“As long as you have a decent LAN connection, you can use Cinegize to have a flawless, full-screen HD, 4K, or even 8K remote session at your workstation or on your laptop - and you can do it today,” said Weigner.



Cinegize can also be used for desktop virtualization, e.g. to make a high-end CAD/CAM NVIDIA equipped workstation available via an inexpensive client PC or laptop. Cinegize integrates into enterprise networks, is easily deployable, and can be installed as an automatically starting system service.



About Cinegy

Cinegy develops software solutions for collaborative workflow encompassing IP, capture, editing and playout services tools, integrated into an active archive for full digital asset management. Either SaaS, virtualizable stacks, cloud or on-premises, Cinegy is COTS using standard IT hardware, and non-proprietary storage technology. Cinegy products are reliable, affordable, scalable, easily deployable and intuitive. Cinegy is truly Software Defined Television. Visit www.cinegy.com for more details.



