Cinegy Demonstrates Playout Workflow Solutions At BroadcastAsia 2018

Two companies - Broadcast Engineering Services (BES) Singapore Stand 6F3-04 and Broadcast Technology Ltd (BTL) Hong Kong Stand 4T1-01 - will showcase Cinegy software solutions. With special emphasis on Cinegy Air PRO automated playout software, which is unmatched in flexibility is now available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace as an integrated software suite that provides a vastly simplified broadcast automation front-end and real-time video server for SD, HD and/or Ultra HD (4K) playout. Both companies will also feature Cinegy Multiviewer, arguably the most flexible and versatile multiviewer ever produced. With Cinegy Multiviewer, broadcasters and production houses can locally and remotely monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices, and many other sources.



And as an additional benefit to visitors, Broadcast Technology Limited (BTL) will feature Cinegy in a specially arranged theatre for technology and application presentations throughout the days of the show.



Cinegy Managing Director Daniella Weigner said, “These partners represent best-of-breed in their respective territories and we very much look forward to collaborating with them to showcase our finest products and services at BroadcastAsia, and throughout the year.”