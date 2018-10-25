ChyronHego Releases Significant Upgrade of Coach Capture, Unique Coaching Tool by Analysts, For Analysts

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Oct. 25, 2018 — ChyronHego today announced a significant new release of Coach Capture, the latest addition to the company's award-winning coaching product suite. With the upgrade, Coach Capture includes many new features and enhancements geared toward making the tool even easier to use and more versatile than ever for sports video analysts and coaches.

Introduced earlier this year at the 2018 NAB Show, Coach Capture allows for both live and postgame video recording in HD 1080 format with tagging, logging, and telestration of game events. Designed to suit the everyday needs of video analysts and coaches, Coach Capture removes the restrictions that traditionally limit analysts' ability to quickly capture, log, and organize game clips. As the only logging tool available on Mac OS X, Windows (Versions 7 and 10), and Windows tablets, Coach Capture offers complete cross-platform compatibility with existing workflows.

Coach Capture provides powerful flexibility for capture, logging, and presentation, allowing users to log notational data using intuitive pop-out labels, organize desktop space, and avoid messy multiwindow confusion. Through seamless integration with the analytical workflow of the Coach Paint Product Suite, users can log, navigate through events, and easily push clips between Coach Capture and Coach Paint. The tool's file-based workflow goes even further by supporting the import and export of game footage, utilizing all formats from SD to 1080HD and external XMLs from other existing data and video providers.

The latest release of Coach Capture features an updated user interface with an even more intuitive layout. Analysts and coaches can log, seek, and skip between events, and they can automatically add clips to playlists and reorganize them on the fly for those instances in which time is critical and pressure is high. Additionally, analysts can now select from multiple playlists, with each enabling a different set of actions. Multiple coding panels enable coding, or logging, in a range of scenarios during a game as well as for pre- and postgame analysis. Furthermore, users can now share coding panels with each other to support consistent usage across teams and schools.

"When we launched Coach Capture, we delivered a highly flexible and dynamic tool based completely on our customers' input and designed to enable sports clubs to work seamlessly within their current workflows," said James Clarke-Reed, head of sports performance and technology solutions at ChyronHego. "The new release builds in additional features and functionality for analyzing game play faster and in more ways than ever before, since speed is always of the essence for sports analysts. Coach Capture is just the latest example of how we're listening to our customers and continually evolving and expanding our Coach Paint suite of sports telestration and analysis tools."

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/181025ChyronHego.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Coach-Capture-Update-Images.zip

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Coach Capture

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@ChyronHego%20releases%20significant%20upgrade%20of%20Coach%20Capture,%20unique%20coaching%20tool%20by%20analysts,%20for%20analysts.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2SgvbYo

Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChyronHego/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/chyronmelville