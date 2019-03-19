Cartoni launches the new Sports 200 heavy-duty tripod legs

Rome, Italy (March 14, 2019) –Cartoni, the Italian leader in premium camera supports for the broadcast, film and pro-video industries, is proud to announce the launch of the new Sports 200 heavy-duty tripod legs at NAB 2019 (Central Hall, Booth C9020). The new Sports 200 are a revolutionary set of tripod legs, designed specifically to meet the rigorous demands of sports and outside broadcast (OB) production. It continues Cartoni’s legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions for content creators.

“The new Sports 200 is a game changer. It features an extremely innovative aluminum profile and angular structure, which gives camera operators a sturdiness you simply cannot get from standard tripod tubes. The rigidity allows camera operators to be extremely precise in their movements – from whip pans to tracking players or objects,” explains Elisabetta Cartoni, President and CEO of Cartoni.

The new Sports 200 is built with duralumin as used in the aircraft industry and offers outstanding torsional rigidity with camera packages, up to 200 kg (441 pounds), in all possible large camera/lens configuration. Its innovative profile is angled and shaped to ensure maximum strength while weighing only 10.5 kg (23 lbs). Designed to withstand even the harshest weather conditions, the Sports 200 can endure severe weather conditions, rain, dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures.

Built with the camera operator in mind, the Sports 200 features a center brace and a telescopic mid-level spreader that is equipped with a truss structure that ensures stability in any environment.



Set up is fast and comfortable. Each leg features positive rotary locking knobs and safety pins while the bubble level is located on the side of the platform for easy use. The Sports 200 also features both a spiked foot for soft terrains and a pivoting rubber pad for flat surfaces. Simply twist the rubber pad to reveal the spiked foot.



The Sports 200 accepts classic Mitchell flat base heads and the four standard bolts. It is seamlessly compatible with all competitor heads, as well as the Cartoni HD Dolly and HD floor spreader.

The new Sports 200 comes with a best-in-class five-year warranty but thanks to Italian engineering, you might never need it! For more information on the new Sports 200, please join us at NAB 2019 Booth C9020. Use Code LV2933 to register for free.

Manios Digital is the exclusive US distributor of Cartoni, Hawk-Woods and Kinotehnik.

