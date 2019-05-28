BroadcastAsia 2019 Show Exhibitor Preview, June 18-20, Singapore, Stand 6M2-01

Global demand for TV Everywhere services, including personalized content and recommendations, is growing rapidly. As operators look to personalize the TV experience on all screens, they need workflow solutions that boost content security and maximize monetization opportunities in the most efficient way possible.

Moreover, content is now facing the third generation of video piracy. To address the constantly renewing threats, operators can opt to acquire new skills and build a new organization or stay focused on their core video activity and rely on a pure and agile security company to fight piracy on their behalf.

At BroadcastAsia 2019, Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its end-to-end anti-piracy services and TV platform solutions, which enables operators to provide a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience. Additionally, for content protection technology, VO will present a suite of services to fight video piracy. These services, including watermarking, device assessment, and breach detection help understanding the source of piracy enabling VO to execute counter actions to stop them.

Meet VO and discover the latest solutions at Stand 6M2-01: https://www.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/broadcastasia-2019.

Fight Piracy Smarter With VO's New Anti-Piracy Center

Attendees at VO's stand at BroadcastAsia 2019 can see the new Anti-Piracy Center, a comprehensive security service that helps operators fight piracy from every point of attack: on devices, infrastructure, and content. Anti-Piracy Center leverages VO's more than 20 years of expertise in fighting piracy and developing best practices for risk management and security.

With Anti-Piracy Center, VO employs a team of experts to combat the next era of piracy: premium content restreaming. From an operating center, VO monitors and prevents pirates from hacking the content distribution chain, starting with the service delivery platform to the end-user device. Thanks to a complete set of services, including device assessment, watermarking, breach detection, and password sharing identification, VO can instantly react to security threats, identifying the source of piracy and taking counteractions in collaboration with the operator.

Deliver a Compelling Experience, Boost Business Agility With VO's Cloud TV Platform

VO will showcase its integrated end-to-end TV platform solution developed with Wyplay, the TV professional services and video platform solutions provider, to deliver a premium experience on any device (androidTV/linux STB, mobile, and tablets).

TVaaS, the hosted and fully managed version of VO's TV platform, allows operators to manage, publish, personalize, and monetize content on multiple devices with increased cost efficiency and business agility. With this one-stop solution it's possible to deliver multiscreen services across any network while responding quickly to technical, competitive, and business challenges. The solution includes:

• A powerful, feature-rich service-delivery platform with content protection and DRM capabilities

• The VO secure video player, a multiplatform player integrated with major DRMs for premium VOD and live content to enable a compelling viewing experience on multiple OTT platforms

• Off-the-shelf, customizable white-label TV apps

• Out-of-the-box analytics dashboards for marketing purposes

• A unique search-analysis tool for optimized content rights acquisition

Company Overview:

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 50 countries, reaching more than 40 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/190524VO.docx

Image Downloads: www.202comms.com/ViaccessOrca/VO-VOPlayer.jpg

Image Caption: VO Secure Video Player