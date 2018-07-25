Broadcast Rental selects DTC AEON TX for wireless 4K/UHD program

Whiteley, Hampshire, UK, 25 July 2018 - Broadcast Rental, the leading Dutch rental house based in Hilversum, Netherlands, has agreed a partnership with Videosys Broadcast and DTC to develop their RF systems support to address the 4K/UHD rental market.



GP Slee, CEO of Broadcast Rental said, “4K/UHD is a growth area and we feel that the combination of the DTC AEON camera-back transmitter with the support of DTC and Videosys Broadcast is the best way to address opportunities in this expanding market. We have therefore made a substantial investment in systems designed by those companies that will help us to grow into new and exciting areas of 4K sports and entertainment production.”



DTC’s AEON transmitter is known for unrivalled RF and picture performance, but it was also chosen because of the level of service and assistance provided by DTC and Videosys Broadcast. The AEON transmitter, coupled with application specific modification by Videosys, is the only transmitter that offers both 2Ghz and 7Ghz in the same package without the need to swap RF modules. The unit also offers an impressive range of optional upgrades, such as return vision and talkback, that can make a massive cost and time-saving difference to users in the field.



Colin Tomlin, CEO of Videosys Broadcast explained, “We are proud of our continued service to Broadcast Rental, they are a blue-chip company with an exceptional track record, not only in the field of RF, but across the range of broadcast services. 4K is THE growth area and both Videosys and Broadcast Rental are well placed to service the wider broadcast industry.”



DTC Vice President Broadcast Sales JP Delport confirmed, "We are very impressed with the respective initiatives of Broadcast Rental and Videosys to integrate AEON TX into key broadcast production systems. AEON’s multiple capabilities will enable Broadcast Rental clients to achieve previously unattainable production goals, therefore acquiring and retaining new audiences.”



The experience and unique capabilities of Broadcast Rental have been deployed for many prestigious international productions in recent years, including sporting events such as the Olympics, World Cups and European Championships football. In addition, major music acts, like the U2 Joshua Tree World Tour and The Rolling Stones in Cuba have utilised Broadcast Rental’s services.



About DTC Domo Broadcast - Broadcasting without boundaries



DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) is at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting edge technologies for the broadcast market providing real technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries.



A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic news gathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.



Backed by more than 50 years' experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC’s broadcast portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.



For more information www.domobroadcast.tv



About Broadcast Rental



Brodcast Rental was founded in 2009 by Geert Paul Slee as a full service hire company specialised in AV equipment and turn-key solutions for live broadcast. In a short period of time, the company has developed itself into a trustworthy partner for its customers in broadcast worldwide. Broadcast Rental is well known for its expertise in wireless cameras in all shapes and sizes.



Broadcast Rental has recently moved to new, extensive head quarters centrally located in Hilversum, The Netherlands.



For more information www.broadcastrental.com



About Videosys



Videosys Broadcast designs and manufacture products for the film, TV and AV industries. The core team has worked as broadcast engineers on some of the world’s biggest shows, which now translates into its products and working practices.



For more information www.videosys.tv





