Bluebell Opticom Accepts Emmy® Award for SDI-Over-Fibre Technology at April Awards Ceremony

BERKSHIRE, U.K. — 8 May 2018 — Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, has been presented with an Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for pioneering development of SDI over fibre optic networks. The company’s managing director, Paul Felix McCann, accepted the award at the 69th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas during the 2018 NAB Show in April.

When Bluebell, a 25-year-old company, began making equipment that converted SDI to light, the work was based on academic interest. However, broadcasters were quick to adopt the new technology when they saw its advantages. As a result, SDI signal transport over fibre is commonplace today, and Bluebell has become a trusted vendor for thousands of broadcasters, OB truck companies, stadiums, governments, and satellite uplink stations throughout the world.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved over the years, and it’s a tremendous honour to be recognised for those achievements by NATAS,” said McCann. “It’s thrilling to see that what started out as a good idea for a product has been embraced by the whole industry. We continue to push the boundaries to provide our clients with leading-edge, useful technology. This award is a huge milestone for our company and means a great deal to me personally.”

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and professional AV industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live, world-class sporting events and venues requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust stand-alone links to complex, fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use worldwide, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top blue-chip companies and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

