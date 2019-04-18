Black Box Earns Top 2019 NAB Show Honors for Its Emerald Unified KVM Platform

PITTSBURGH — April 18, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) connectivity and signal distribution systems, earned NAB Product of the Year and TV Technology Best of Show awards at the 2019 NAB Show for the company's Emerald Unified KVM platform (www.blackbox.com/Emerald) and its latest addition, the first-of-its kind Remote App.

The Emerald Unified KVM platform is a state-of-the-art and future-proof KVM extension and switching solution that provides exceptional flexibility and network security for mission-critical, 24/7 control rooms and media production environments. Serving as a point-to-point extension or a KVM switching system — with support for IP-based 4K video, USB and audio distribution, plus access via remote app — the Emerald platform ensures convenient high-speed access to all types of servers, whether physical or virtual, on premises, or in the cloud.

The Emerald platform's Windows 10-based Remote App is a software-only KVM receiver giving authorized users simultaneous, remote access to one or more sources — including PCs, servers, or virtual machines — across an Emerald KVM network, thereby enabling cost savings as well as greater flexibility, ease of access, and efficiency.

The 2019 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies being showcased by exhibitors at the show. Black Box and other award winners were honored at the NAB Show Product of the Year Awards Reception on Wednesday, April 10, in Las Vegas. TV Technology Best of Show Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry. TV Technology also presented Black Box with a Best of Show Booth Design Award. Black Box and other Best of Show Award winners will be featured in TV Technology magazine.

"We're proud that the unique, forward-looking capabilities of our Emerald Unified KVM platform have been recognized and honored at the NAB Show," said John Hickey, senior director of KVM products for Black Box. "The KVM system we featured at the show is the first to marry hardware- and software-based KVM access, combining high performance and fast connectivity with exceptional flexibility, and we view this version of our Emerald platform as the next logical step for KVM networks."

More information on Black Box and its products is available at www.blackbox.com.

About Black Box

Black Box delivers award-winning products and services that simplify signal management and distribution in IT and communication systems. We engineer and manufacture KVM and pro AV systems that connect users with PCs and servers, desktops and peripherals, ensuring smart, flexible access to critical IT assets, data and content. For government, education and commercial organizations of all sizes, we design and supply secure infrastructure solutions for control rooms, conference and collaboration facilities, and digital signage. With four decades of experience, as well as a global presence and an extensive team of technical experts, we provide the products, solutions, service and support that allow our clients to connect with their colleagues, their customers and the world.

