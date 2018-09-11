Ooyala Automates Video Workflows to Increase Speed and Decrease Cost to Produce and Deliver Content

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform, the world’s fastest growing media-asset-management solution, has been shortlisted for a BaM™ Award from IABM – the International Association for Broadcast & Media Technology Suppliers, at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam. Ooyala will demonstrate the solutions which underpin its dramatic business growth since last year’s conference.

“From script to screen -- no matter where in the world it’s happening, from the first day of production to the final broadcast -- our customers rely on Ooyala to power their content. We cut the complexity of content creation, management, and distribution, so customers get content to market faster at lower cost. That’s the magic of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform: fast, smart, and flexible, it integrates seamlessly with any environment,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “It’s why we are becoming the leading media asset management and workflow orchestration solution.”

Ooyala Flex Media Platform provides a unified framework that optimizes the entire content supply chain, which customers can customize to meet their specific needs. The platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to streamline video workflows and processes, connect teams and tools for greater collaboration, and enable richer metadata and analytics that power critical new insights and a single source of truth throughout the entire content supply chain.

New products and features will include:

- Streamlined VOD content delivery: This includes rail curation and metadata-tagging of content with OoyalaMAM, a media asset management (MAM)-based content management system (CMS) that enables sophisticated processing, multi-platform delivery and tracking of VOD assets.

- Sports Video Workflows: Sports workflows have been reimagined with the Ooyala Flex Media Platform -- from live streaming with OoyalaLIVE, live clipping of growing files with OoyalaMAM, and syndication to multiple platforms including social media, OTT, and apps. The platform enables automatic workflow rules, reducing manual steps and delivering content within seconds, and can power viewing experiences with OoyalaPLAY and content recommendations with OoyalaLIVE.

- Intelligent Archiving: The Ooyala Flex Media Platform is enabling new ways to monetize archived content. Years of archived content can be automatically indexed leveraging Microsoft Video Indexer’s AI capabilities for content recognition and speech-to-text transcription, enabling customers to automate the process of tagging their archive, managing its life cycle, and delivering content to audiences.

- Interoperable Master Format (IMF) support: Ooyala has extended its support for IMF-centric workflows across all stages of the content supply chain, including Digital Video Playout. Among other features, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform now natively supports receipt of Interoperable Master Packages (IMPs) and transcodes them into renditions required for streaming to customer devices.

- An open and integrated ecosystem: Ooyala continues to expand its partner ecosystem with integrations such as Interra Baton for Auto-QC, Telestream Vantage for transcoding, MPP Global for e-commerce needs, Microsoft cognitive services, and 24i for AppCMS experiences.

IBC attendees can schedule a meeting with Ooyala at Hall 14 Booth #G02, by email sales@ooyala.com or registering here.