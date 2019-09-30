BenQ Supports Digital Transformation With Purpose-Built Classroom Solutions at EDUCAUSE 2019

Visit BenQ at EDUCAUSE 2019, Booth 319

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Sept. 26, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, will feature its latest display innovations enabling higher education institutions to efficiently and affordably achieve their goals at EDUCAUSE, Oct. 14-17, at the McCormick Place West in Chicago. In Booth 319, the higher-ed IT community will see a comprehensive portfolio of classroom solutions designed to simplify deployment and maintenance, deliver digital agility and flexibility and improve student outcomes, including the premium RP Series interactive flat panels (IFP), Blue Core laser projectors and InstaShow wireless presentation systems that make schools future-ready.

"Higher education organizations and their IT staffs have a heavy burden to stay on top of evolving technology trends while balancing cost, maintenance and management cycles," said Carly Burton-Sallay, digital marketing manager at BenQ America Corp. "EDUCAUSE is a great opportunity to see how BenQ is engineering its display solutions around those tenants. Our IFPs and Blue Core laser projectors are designed to pave the way for a successful digital transformation."

Part of the BenQ family of award-winning RP Series IFPs, the cloud-enabled RP7501K is a 75" 4K UHD display designed for education. It boasts classroom-ready features, a user-friendly interface and advanced fine IR touch technology for ultimate collaboration. When it comes to effective learning, health matters. That's why the RP7501K incorporates Smart Eye-Care technology to eliminate the health effects associated with blue light and glare, and a germ-resistant screen that kills most germs accumulating on screen surfaces while preventing cross-infection or epidemics in classrooms. The RP7501K is integrated with Saffi voice assistant technology powered by AWS, allowing teachers to easily control and access display capabilities through voice commands, and InstaShare to wirelessly stream visual, audio files and full HD quality videos from any PC or mobile. For IT and AV managers, the IFP is bundled with hassle-free, cloud-based management tools including BenQ DMS local device information and management software, apps and an Over-the-Air Update feature for simple and efficient campus-wide device management that effectively lowers TCO and energy consumption.

Offering a powerful and budget-friendly alternative to traditional lamp-based projectors and delivering optimized visuals and energy efficiency, BenQ has a full lineup of Blue Core laser projectors designed to fit any learning environment. The LK953ST Blue Core laser projector is one of the first HDR laser projectors for education with razor-sharp 4K UHD. It produces 3840 x 2160 resolution with 8.3 million distinct pixels for each frame, achieving CTA's UHD standard. Designed to handle a range of content that's experienced in meeting and collaboration environments, the projector generates 5,000 lumens of intense Blue Core laser-powered brightness for 20,000 hours of maintenance-free operation. It utilizes revolutionary 0.47" single-DMD DLP technology to deliver awe-inspiring clarity and crisply defined details that iOS and high-end 4K notebooks are known for. To ensure a superior picture, BenQ's cutting-edge 4K Image Amplifying Technology further enhances the quality of projected images, while Pixel Enhancer 4K motion-adaptive edge enhancement detects changes in the color between an object and its background to produce sharp edges and precise surface textures. The LK953ST is also highly integrated with network control and management systems, including Extron, Crestron, AMX and PJ-Link for network control via LAN, making it simple to integrate into network infrastructures. Or for non-LAN infrastructures, it supports RS-232 for reliable long-distance installations up to 50 feet.

At the show, BenQ will demonstrate the WDC10 HDMI and the WDC10C UBC-C models of its unique InstaShow wireless presentation system. Enabling BYOD classrooms, InstaShow allows multiple presenters to lead from any device. InstaShow is the only presentation system of its kind to make meetings and collaboration truly intuitive, simple and secure without the awkwardness of passing around a single cable between multiple presenters, running risky third-party software or acquiring network access. It is designed to host up to 16 presenters at a time and is interoperable with any OS or hardware platform while ensuring absolute data security through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption. The new WDC10C model expands the system's compatibility to a plethora of devices utilizing USB-C and Thunderbolt 3. It supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming capability to any display device. For instructors, InstaShow gives them the freedom to move around the room. For IT and technology managers, this is a presentation tool that doesn't impact the network and keeps data protected. Organizations can mix and match WDC10 and WDC10C buttons in the same room, delivering connectivity for any notebook.

More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at https://business-display.BenQ.com/.

