BenQ Launches 'Try and Buy' Program for InstaShow Wireless Presentation System

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Sept. 19, 2019 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced a new 30-day Try and Buy free trial program for InstaShow WDC10 (HDMI) and WDC10C (USB-C) wireless presentation systems. InstaShow is the first system of its kind to deliver true plug-and-play wireless presentation capabilities, eliminating the setup hassles, collaboration obstacles and network security risks for attendees and IT managers. After completing the trial, organizations have the option of buying the system and saving $300 off the purchase price.

"Despite the importance of collaborative presentations in business meetings and classrooms, most organizations still waste an incredible amount of time trying to get meetings started and switching between users," said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ America Corp. "Users will love how InstaShow makes meetings simple. This trial gives customers the opportunity to experience firsthand the easiest and fastest way to get connected and ready to present."

With InstaShow, attendees no longer have to awkwardly pass around a single cable, run risky third-party software or acquire network access in order to present to room displays. Enabling simple, fast deployment into any space, InstaShow features a unique button-style transmitter design that requires no additional hardware or software downloads. Users simply plug the transmitter into their laptop or notebook port and push the button to immediately share their screens. Organizations can mix and match WDC10 and WDC10C buttons in the same room to accommodate laptops equipped with HDMI- and USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports. The system hosts up to 16 presenters at a time and is interoperable with any operating system or hardware platform. Through WPA2-PSK protection with AES 128-bit encryption, it ensures absolute data security. It also supports smooth, low-latency full HD 1080p video and 16-bit stereo audio wireless streaming to any display device.

To participate in the Try and Buy program, organizations can sign up and select between the InstaShow WDC10 (HDMI) or WDC10C (USB-C) wireless presentation system. After 30 days, organizations that decide to purchase their InstaShow wireless presentation system will receive $300 off the already attractive MSRP of $999 (WDC10) or $1,099 (WDC10C).

More information on InstaShow is available here.

The number-one-selling global projector brand powered by TI DLP technology, according to Futuresource, the BenQ digital lifestyle brand stands for "Bringing Enjoyment and Quality to Life," fusing ease of use with productivity and aesthetics with purpose-built engineering. BenQ is a world-leading human technology and professional solutions provider serving the enterprise, education and entertainment markets. The company's broad portfolio of professional installation solutions include digital, laser and interactive projectors; premium flat panels; and interactive large-format displays that take visual enjoyment to new heights in corporate offices, classrooms and lecture halls and home theaters.

