Beeline Chooses Broadpeak Solutions for TV Everywhere Service

RENNES, France — Dec. 19, 2018 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Beeline, one of the largest telecom operators in Russia, has selected Broadpeak to power its Beeline TV service. Using high-capacity CDN solutions from Broadpeak, Beeline can deliver high-quality live, VOD, catch-up and start-over TV content to a wide range of subscribers, through their set-top boxes, smart TVs, mobile devices and the internet. Broadpeak's video delivery solutions are completely software-based and highly scalable, making it easy for Beeline to accommodate traffic growth and deliver a high quality of experience (QoE) to subscribers.

"For huge networks like ours in Russia, delivering TV services to customers in scale is a serious challenge," said Oleg Karadzhi, CTO of Media Business at Beeline Russia. "We need a scalable and elastic video delivery solution with a low total cost of ownership, and that's why we have chosen Broadpeak as our solutions provider. Our decision was based on Broadpeak's extensive video streaming deployment experience and software-based approach to video distribution, all of which help to significantly reduce delivery costs while ensuring a superior QoE for Beeline TV subscribers."

Beeline is relying on Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery mediator and BkS400 cache servers, deployed in various points of presence (PoPs) to ensure high-quality video streams for all subscribers across Russia on national and local channels. With Broadpeak's BkA100 video delivery analytics, Beeline can gather data about video delivery, monitor quality, generate statistics about content popularity, and provide feedback on what is going on at the servers, network, and player levels.

"Beeline is delivering a world-class QoE for its TV service, and we are proud to work with them on this successful deployment," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO, Broadpeak. "Thanks to the high ﬂexibility and scalability of Broadpeak's software solutions, combined with strong collaboration between technology provider and operator, Beeline is poised to support unlimited traffic growth and deliver exceptional television experiences without making a significant infrastructure investment."

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France.

