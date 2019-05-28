Bannister Lake Updates and Enhances Twitter Search, Aggregation, and Management Capabilities

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario — May 28, 2019 — Bannister Lake announced today that it has augmented and enriched its Chameleon Twitter management tools, providing producers with a highly advanced social media search solution that allows them to easily pinpoint relevant Twitter content and take it to air.

Chameleon's Twitter interface offers users a variety of search parameters that go far beyond using hashtags or accounts. Users can identify Tweets from multiple angles: account mentions, key words or phrases, location, or language. By combining different search parameters, producers have various ways to filter and locate specific Tweets and drive editorial content. Producers can then use Chameleon to build, moderate, and customize playlists of Tweets to populate tickers, L-Bars, or full-frame graphics, or to make content available online or on mobile devices.

Unlike conventional Twitter search tools, Chameleon allows users to combine multiple searches into a single topic, providing a broader assortment of topic-related results while still maintaining editorial control over content. In addition, Chameleon supports Twitter's Trends API to manage and display worldwide trends. Twitter content can be further filtered and managed through Chameleon's onboard query and RESTful API functions.

"Chameleon's native Twitter support goes well beyond the competition," said Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake. "By utilizing all aspects of the Twitter Search API and combining multiple searches into a single topic, Chameleon's native Twitter support is preeminent. We dramatically improve users' ability to locate the right content at the right time."

Chameleon's Twitter management features also support popular aggregation tools such as Tagboard, Juicer, and Inception Social, creating a powerful social media display solution for broadcast and digital signage applications.

Bannister Lake has long recognized the important role Twitter content plays across all media. By leveraging Chameleon's capabilities to search, manage, and aggregate social media, along with integrating appropriate news, sports, finance, and other data sources, producers can create compelling and engaging data presentations.

More information about Bannister Lake's solutions is available at www.bannisterlake.com.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for broadcast television, cable, satellite, audio/visual and information presentation applications, eSports, and digital signage worldwide. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructures while automating the integration and display of external data sources, improving the productivity of any organization. Visit Bannister Lake online at www.bannisterlake.com.

Bannister Lake has enhanced its Chameleon Twitter management tools to provide a highly advanced social media search solution to easily pinpoint relevant Twitter content and take it to air.

