AWS Delivers Nimble Cloud Workflows, High-quality Viewing Experiences at NAB 2019

Portland, Ore. – April 4, 2019 – At NAB Show 2019 in Booth SU2202, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, will showcase advances for content creation, media supply chains, and content distribution to help customers be more agile and enhance quality across their video workflows. Demonstrations feature an extensive range of innovations for enhanced live and on-demand video workflows, such as next-gen transcoding, studio in the cloud, content protection, low latency, and personalization. Cloud-based machine learning capabilities will also be featured on the show floor for content redaction, highlight creation, video clipping, live subtitling, and metadata extraction.

“Customers visiting AWS at NAB this year will learn how they can harness the cloud to develop more nimble workflows that will help them deliver compelling consumer viewing experiences more quickly and efficiently,” said Alex Dunlap, General Manager for AWS Elemental. “We’re also offering the latest technologies to help customers make their video infrastructures smarter and more automated so that they can focus on building and monetizing their content.”

AWS is joined by 12 technology partners in booth SU2202 with solutions that help customers create, protect, distribute, and monetize media streaming video content. More than 60 Amazon Partner members across the show floor will demonstrate media solutions built on AWS and interoperable with AWS services to deliver scalable, resilient video workflows for customers.

Delivering Innovation through Content Creation

AWS will showcase a variety of solutions designed to help media enterprises of all types to create robust, state-of-the-art live and on-demand video experiences. Demonstrations include:

AWS Elemental MediaConvert spotlights a range of advanced features for file-based video processing. Support for IMF inputs and CMAF outputs simplify video delivery. Integrated Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate (QVBR) rate control enables high-quality video while lowering bitrates, storage, and bandwidth requirements; Studio in the cloud – Users can deploy a creative studio in the cloud for visual effects, animation, and editing workloads. Scale rendering, virtual workstations, and data storage globally with AWS Thinkbox Deadline, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, and AWS Cloud storage options such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon FSx, and more;

– Users can deploy a creative studio in the cloud for visual effects, animation, and editing workloads. Scale rendering, virtual workstations, and data storage globally with AWS Thinkbox Deadline, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances, and AWS Cloud storage options such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon FSx, and more; Enhanced live sports content – Amazon Machine Learning (Amazon ML) and AWS Elemental Media Services process sports content to extract metadata with activity and object detection for enhanced live sports coverage. Demonstrations also incorporate automated highlight clipping and on-screen graphics creation;

– Amazon Machine Learning (Amazon ML) and AWS Elemental Media Services process sports content to extract metadata with activity and object detection for enhanced live sports coverage. Demonstrations also incorporate automated highlight clipping and on-screen graphics creation; Cloud DVR services – AWS Elemental MediaPackage enables an end-to-end cloud DVR workflow that lets content providers easily deliver DVR-like experiences, such as catch-up and start-over functionality for viewing on mobile and other over-the-top (OTT) devices;

– AWS Elemental MediaPackage enables an end-to-end cloud DVR workflow that lets content providers easily deliver DVR-like experiences, such as catch-up and start-over functionality for viewing on mobile and other over-the-top (OTT) devices; Advanced AV1 encoding – A technology demonstration illustrates the capabilities of the next-generation AV1 codec to improve video quality and reduce storage and distribution costs for live and VOD applications;

Raising the Value of Content Distribution

The AWS booth at NAB Show 2019 features new technologies and distribution solutions designed to advance content protection, simplify critical workflows, and enhance the value of video content:

– The Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE), developed by AWS, is an open standard that simplifies content protection for video. On-premises and cloud solutions from AWS employ SPEKE to enable seamless integration with DRM key servers for robust content protection; Low latency for live video – Enhancing the audience experience for high-profile live events and gaming experiences, AWS Elemental MediaStore and Amazon CloudFront anchor an end-to-end live streaming video workflow that is designed to achieve sub-six-second latency from source to screen.

– Enhancing the audience experience for high-profile live events and gaming experiences, AWS Elemental MediaStore and Amazon CloudFront anchor an end-to-end live streaming video workflow that is designed to achieve sub-six-second latency from source to screen. B2B content distribution – AWS Elemental MediaConnect demonstrates live content distribution, including entitlements that let content owners quickly and easily furnish live video content to providers, with granular control over access and security;

– AWS Elemental MediaConnect demonstrates live content distribution, including entitlements that let content owners quickly and easily furnish live video content to providers, with granular control over access and security; Serverless video playout –AWS Elemental MediaLive, MediaConvert and AWS Lambda combine to execute serverless channel playout, achieving linear channel distribution that increases operational efficiencies and significantly lowers the cost of over-the-top playout at scale;

–AWS Elemental MediaLive, MediaConvert and AWS Lambda combine to execute serverless channel playout, achieving linear channel distribution that increases operational efficiencies and significantly lowers the cost of over-the-top playout at scale; Personalized, content-aware advertising insertion – AWS Elemental MediaTailor performs real-time video ad insertion with support for VAST, VMAP, and VPAID standards, and a broad range of DASH functionality. Integrated machine learning services enable content-aware, personalized ads for increased reach, relevance, and quality for monetization campaigns.

Advancing the Media Supply Chain

AWS will highlight intelligent workflows and automated capabilities for improved viewer engagement, increased workload efficiency, and enhanced revenue opportunities. Demonstrations include:

Media-to-cloud migration – Media asset management tools integrate with AWS Elemental MediaConvert, Amazon S3, and Amazon CloudFront to accelerate migration of large-scale video archives into the cloud. Built-in metadata tools improve search and management for massive media archives;

– Media asset management tools integrate with AWS Elemental MediaConvert, Amazon S3, and Amazon CloudFront to accelerate migration of large-scale video archives into the cloud. Built-in metadata tools improve search and management for massive media archives; Smart language workflows – AWS Elemental Media Services and Amazon Machine Learning work together to automate real-time transcription, caption creation, and multi-language subtitling and dubbing , as well as creating video clips based on caption text;

– AWS Elemental Media Services and Amazon Machine Learning work together to automate real-time transcription, caption creation, and multi-language subtitling and dubbing as well as creating video clips based on caption text; Compliance and logo detection – Demonstrations incorporate machine learning models from the AWS Marketplace deployed with Amazon SageMaker to enable automated compliance, moderation, and redaction for live and on-demand video;

– Demonstrations incorporate machine learning models from the AWS Marketplace deployed with Amazon SageMaker to enable automated compliance, moderation, and redaction for live and on-demand video; Intelligent speech analysis – Amazon Machine Learning applied to news archives to analyze speeches for content and sentiment, automating insights through comparative assessments of past and present remarks made by politicians and other newsmakers.

– Amazon Machine Learning applied to news archives to analyze speeches for content and sentiment, automating insights through comparative assessments of past and present remarks made by politicians and other newsmakers. Live streaming subtitling – A deployable AWS Cloud Formation template automatically generates multi-language subtitles in real time for live streaming, accelerating accessibility and localization of video content for global distribution.

– A deployable AWS Cloud Formation template automatically generates multi-language subtitles in real time for live streaming, accelerating accessibility and localization of video content for global distribution. Deep media archival – The new Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive storage class is the lowest-cost cloud storage offering from any provider and enables customers to eliminate digital tape from their media infrastructures. It is ideally suited to cold media archives and to second copy and disaster recovery needs.

4K 4Charity Fun Run

AWS will host its fifth 4K 4Charity Fun Run at the 2019 NAB Show on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:30 a.m. in Sunset Park, Las Vegas, Nev., raising awareness and funding for non-profits focused on increased diversity and inclusion. Organizers also revealed that an anonymous donor has issued a challenge grant of $30,000 if 750 participants are on the course for the event. Registration is open: http://www.4K4Charity.com/nab. Event proceeds will go toward Girls Who Code. Registration and sponsorship information is available here: https://4k4charity.com/.