AVIWEST at the 2019 NAB Show

At the 2019 NAB Show, AVIWEST will demonstrate the latest innovations in live video contribution and distribution technology. Using AVIWEST's advanced video contribution platform, broadcasters can capture and deliver live 4K, HD, and SD video over multiple unmanaged IP networks, including bonded 4G/3G/5G cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite links.

Story-Centric Solution Streamlines Live Video Production and Delivery

At the NAB Show, AVIWEST will present its new agnostic story-centric solution, which streamlines the way video professionals produce and transmit live video. The solution automates the production of video clips and story indexing. Through artificial intelligence components, it enables media organizations to better handle, explore, and browse the massive amount of content received every day.

At the heart of the solution are AVIWEST's Manager and the company's StreamHub transceiver, which automatically assimilates metadata from remote field units to guarantee perfect integration with broadcasters' production workflow.

HEVC Remote Field Unit Boosts Video Quality, Reduces Data Consumption

The AVIWEST PRO3 Series includes an integrated best-in-class H.265/HEVC hardware encoder in the most compact design enclosure available. Using the HEVC video standard and being 5G compliant, the PRO3 enables video professionals to deliver high-quality news and event coverage seamlessly.

With up to 12 network links (eight cellular modems, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet), a high-efficiency custom antenna array, plus award-winning AVIWEST SafeStreams Technology®, the new PRO3 Series allows broadcasters to deliver better video quality than ever while consuming less data. Providing high versatility, the DMNG PRO3 Series is the ideal companion for on-the-go video professionals that need a robust and reliable solution.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-PRO380.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST DMNG PRO3 Series Video Uplink System

New Portable Uplink System Simplifies Live Video Production

Featuring a powerful, ultra-lightweight design, the AIR Series is perfect for on-the-move broadcasters, providing them with portable, versatile, and affordable solutions.

The AIR Series combines best-in-class hardware encoders and supports 5G networks to enable flawless video quality. The uplink system includes up to six network links (four cellular modems, one internal Wi-Fi, and one Ethernet), a three-hour internal battery, and AVIWEST's SafeStreams Technology®, allowing broadcasters to stream live videos seamlessly and store and forward recorded content — even during unpredictable and unmanageable network conditions.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-AIRSeries320.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST AIR Series Video Uplink System

State-of-the-Art Encoder and Delivery System Ensures Low-Latency 4K and UHD Video

AVIWEST's HE4000 4K UHD HEVC live encoder is perfect for real-time delivery of UHD and HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half 1-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of SafeStreams Technology® for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates.

The HE4000 encoder will be shown with the recent QUAD CellLink, an external 3G/4G LTE cellular transmission solution that embeds four last-generation 3G/4G-LTE cellular modems with their SIM cards. The QUAD CellLink can be mounted on a tripod or directly on the roof of a vehicle. Together, it's the perfect companion for broadcasters that need higher performance and enhanced connection reception in critical conditions for live video transmission over bonded cellular networks. A powerful alternative to traditional satellite or microwave transmissions, AVIWEST's solution reduces video delivery costs.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-HE4000plusQUADCellLink.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST HE4000 4K Ultra HD HEVC Encoder With QUAD CellLink

Video Streaming Anywhere, Anytime, From Any iOS Device With MOJOPRO Mobile App

AVIWEST's MOJOPRO application for iOS devices empowers journalists by allowing them to stream live videos flawlessly, edit video files, and forward recorded content from any location over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds.

The smartphone app includes new features such as an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance, etc.), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements. Easy-to-use video and audio editing features allow remote journalists to create video stories instantly.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-MOJOPRO_iOSweb.jpg

Photo Caption: AVIWEST MOJOPRO Series Mobile Journalism Solution

Company Overview:

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver and decoder platforms, as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added-value services.

Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.

