At the Sharp End of Streaming Production – Frost Cutlery and BPswitch

Chelmsford, Mass. – Nov. 19, 2019 – Frost Cutlery in Chattanooga, Tenn., sells knives, swords, kitchen cutlery and other collectibles through its program, Cutlery Corner Network, producing 16 hours of original programming each week on its Broadcast Pix™ integrated production system. The show is streamed in HD at 720p to its growing online audience watching via Amazon, Hulu, and YouTube.

“It’s the workhorse of what we’re doing here,” said Tim Colvard, director of broadcast operations. “The Broadcast Pix switcher has made what we put online better than anything we’ve done in the past. It outperforms the other choices, and the technology performs perfectly. We don’t need as many supporting personnel because we know the Broadcast Pix system has a comprehensive toolset and is totally reliable.”

Frost Cutlery recently upgraded their software to BPswitch™, which works with its existing Broadcast Pix control panel. Colvard said the production flow is “seamless” between BPswitch and the various graphics sources used for the graphic intensive shows, noting two key features he particularly likes – Media Aware Macros and Key Priority Windows.

The new system’s Media Aware Macros are “a big part of our automated workflow – and I want to exploit them more,” he said. “The Key Priority Windows just simplify everything by allowing us to quickly change the order of key layers without resetting each key.” This is ideal when an episode includes a chromakey segment and separate keys for the product number, product details and shipping information.

