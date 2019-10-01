Artel Video Systems Gear Allows Cablenet to Establish Media-Over-IP Connectivity Between Sites Across Cyprus

WESTFORD, Mass. — Oct. 1, 2019 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions, today announced that its InfinityLink and FiberLink® solutions are supporting IP-based media transport for Cablenet, an independent alternative telco provider in Cyprus. Cablenet is using the Artel media transport systems to connect stadiums across Cyprus and two remote production sites through the company's network and headends.

"We have used FiberLink products with success in the past, and we were confident that Artel solutions would ensure simplicity, quality, reliability, and low cost of ownership for this project — our first implementation of media over IP," said Dionysis Kofos, TV Systems Manager at Cablenet. "Artel's InfinityLink and FiberLink give us the flexibility to work with various types of video signals, the ability to leverage IP switching and networking in our backbone, and the option of using hitless switching in the future. The fact that Artel's next-generation modules are backward-compatible with existing chassis/systems is a great advantage, and we also like the efficiency gains that come with our ability to remotely control and monitor the network."

Cablenet has deployed Artel's InfinityLink and FiberLink media transport systems with SMART ST 2022 modules, various video-over-fiber cards, and the XView management platform to connect nine nodes at various locations — Paphos, Larnaca, Nicosia, and Limassol — around Cyprus. These Artel solutions allow Cablenet to bridge existing/traditional media-over-fiber delivery implementations with next-generation media-over-IP implementations. As a result, the telecommunications company can use a single platform to interconnect various locations with remote production facilities seamlessly and cost-effectively, using different technologies and workflows to address each customer's specific requirements.

"Cablenet's deployment of our InfinityLink and DigiLink solutions demonstrates the embrace of media-over-IP in the service-provider segment of the broadcast industry," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "The company's ongoing investment in our solutions as it moves into IP-based media transport reinforces the value of the R&D investments we have made in support of the broadcast industry's migration to an IP framework. The deployment itself also showcases the flexibility of our product line to concurrently support different methods of media delivery."

