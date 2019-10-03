Artel Video Systems at 2019 NAB Show New York

In Booth N742 at 2019 NAB Show New York, Artel will feature products that simplify broadcasters' shift to hybrid IP/SDI and all-IP operations. The company will also showcase solutions that address content providers' requirements for reliable delivery of high-quality media over the internet, satellite, microwave, and other broadband services. Visitors to the Artel booth will have the opportunity to see firsthand how new features and capabilities recently added to the company's award-winning SMART Media Delivery Platform™ bring even greater operational simplicity, flexibility, and scalability. Artel also will exhibit the company's Quarra IP PTP switches, ARQ Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT streaming, and FiberLink® family of media transport products.



SMART Media Delivery Platform™

Artel's SMART Media Delivery Platform™ is a carrier-grade, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated nonblocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio, and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. Designed to attach seamlessly to the IP network without the need for external network elements, the SMART platform supports SMPTE ST 2022: 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 hitless switching; J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging; and traffic management.



Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches

Designed for audio/video broadcast, defense and security, finance, utilities, telecom, and enterprise IT applications in which accurate timing and control are required, Artel's Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches offers the industry's most accurate IEEE 1588-compliant timing and synchronization. The switches support SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059-2, permitting interoperable use of IP-based media equipment with conventional genlocked SDI equipment. The switches are RAVENNA AES67-approved and Dante- and QSC-tested.



ARQ IP Streaming System

The ARQ IP Streaming System serves Reliable Internet Streaming Transport (RIST) for OTT video applications. The ARQ system is simple to configure and ideal for distribution of high-quality video over unconditioned IP networks, including wireless, internet, and satellite. The solution is scalable in single-stream increments, allowing broadcasters to add ARQ licenses quickly to deliver multiple UDP unicast and multicast services.

FiberLink® Family of Media Transport Products

Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, including the new FiberLink® 3312 12G SDI optical transceiver for high-resolution 4K video for broadcast applications, Artel's FiberLink media transport products bring much-needed flexibility to broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and other pro A/V environments. Devices in the family boast SMPTE standards support to ensure interoperability and reliability in video, audio, and data transport. More information about the FiberLink family can be found at http://www.artel.com/media-transport-products/fiberlink.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel's expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel's integrated solutions include precision timing, IP-and fiber-based multimedia delivery, data networking, and OTT systems. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/191003Artel.docx

Image Downloads:

www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-SMARTMediaDeliveryPlatform.jpeg

Artel Video Systems' SMART Media Delivery Platform™

www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-Quarra-10G-PTP-Ethernet-Switch-Front.jpeg

Artel Video Systems' Quarra 10G PTP Ethernet Switch

www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-ARQ-IP-Streaming-System.jpeg

Artel Video Systems' ARQ IP Streaming System