Artel Video Systems Announces xView Management Platform

xView Expands Network Monitoring and Management Capabilities of DigiLink, InfinityLink, and SMART Platforms

WESTFORD, Mass. — July 31, 2018 — Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the xView Management Platform.

xView is a browser-based, network-level monitoring platform that aids operators in managing Artel’s DigiLink, InfinityLink, and SMART Media Delivery Platform™ solutions. The platform is designed to support various network monitoring architectures: national, regional, and/or local operations. xView monitors Artel’s network elements via SNMPv2 and provides an aggregate view of DigiLink and InfinityLink chassis on the network in a dashboard, displaying the locations and status of alarms in easy-to-read maps, graphs, and charts. End users can quickly locate faults and then launch DL Manager and IL Manager sessions from within xView for fault and performance diagnostics, configuration, and management. Users may add or upgrade the platform’s functionality via software download.

“As the industry continues to implement more IP-centric workflows, operational efficiency, network monitoring, and cost-effective solutions become paramount,” said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President Product Management at Artel. “The xView platform provides essential network-monitoring capabilities for those managing regional and national deployments of DigiLink, InfinityLink, and SMART solutions.”

Artel will highlight the xView Management Platform in an IP network demonstration during IBC2018. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Artel stand (5.A65) to learn more about Artel’s xView and SMART Media Delivery Platform, as well as the company’s full suite of IP solutions.

More information about Artel is available at www.artel.com.

Visit Artel Video Systems at IBC2018, Stand 5.A65

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Today, most live events in the U.S. traverse Artel products to support their mission-critical workflows. Artel’s expertise in IP- and fiber-based technologies spans more than 30 years and has established Artel as a trusted partner in the development of reliable, standards-based IP infrastructures. Artel’s integrated solutions include fiber- and IP-based multimedia delivery, data networking, IP streaming, and precision timing. Artel is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems xView Management Platform