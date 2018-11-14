AJA Ships KONA 5 with 12G-SDI I/O

Today at Inter BEE 2018, AJA Video Systems announced that KONA 5 is now shipping. The next generation of AJA’s industry-leading KONA line, KONA 5 is a video and audio I/O card supporting the latest 12G-SDI I/O and HDMI 2.0 monitoring video connections, designed for workstations or Thunderbolt™ 3-connected chassis. KONA 5 enables single-cable 4K/UltraHD high frame rate, deep color and HDR workflows with the most popular creative applications on macOS, Windows, and Linux. For Developers using the AJA SDK, KONA 5 also offers advanced features including multi-channel 4K I/O and 8K 60p support.

KONA 5 feature highlights include:

12G-SDI I/O and HDMI 2.0 output for 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD and SD with HFR support up to 4K 60p at YUV 10-bit 4:2:2, and RGB 12-bit 4:4:4 up to 4K 30p

4x bi-directional 12G-SDI ports and 1x Reference In, on robust HD-BNC connectors, with HD-BNC to full-sized BNC cables included

16-channel embedded audio on SDI, 8-channel embedded audio on HDMI

8-channel AES audio I/O, LTC I/O, and RS-422 serial control via supplied break-out cable

10-bit downstream keyer in hardware

Compatibility with Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X, Avid Media Composer, Telestream Wirecast, AJA Control Room and more

AJA SDK compatibility, offering advanced features including multi-channel 4K I/O and 8K capture or playout

Three-year international warranty

During Inter BEE 2018, AJA is showcasing the highest resolution capabilities of KONA 5, including demos with Colorfront’s QC Player software for 8K output on an HP workstation.

Pricing and Availability

KONA 5 is now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $2995 US MSRP. For more information, visit: https://www.aja.com/products/kona-5

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.