AJA HA5-12G Mini-Converters Now Available

High-Quality HDMI 2.0 to 12G-SDI, with Fiber Model

AJA Video Systems is expanding its 12G-SDI products for professional broadcast, production and proAV workflows with the new HA5-12G Mini-Converters, now shipping.

The next generation of AJA’s production-proven HA5-4K Mini-Converter, HA5-12G provides powerful conversion of an HDMI 2.0 input to two 12G-SDI single link outputs. For reducing cable runs when transporting 4K/UltraHD over SDI, HA5-12G includes two 12G-SDI outputs. HA5-12G supports up to eight channels of audio from the HDMI source or via two-channel analog audio (RCA) inputs, with eight or two channels of digital embedded audio output on 12G-SDI.

HA5-12G supports Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) emulation, which ensures the connected source continuously outputs the desired video formats.

The HA5-12G-T Fiber-equipped model is a single channel transmitter capable of extending 4K HDMI signals over long distances, up to 10km over a single Fiber link. HA5-12G-T ships with a 12G Fiber SFP installed and includes all functionality of the HA5-12G.

Additional HA5-12G and HA5-12G-T features include:

-- Convert HDMI 2.0 up to 4K/UHD 60p to 12G-SDI with a second mirrored output

-- Support for up to 4K/UHD 60p input at 4:4:4/4:2:2/4:2:0

-- HDMI EDID Emulation

-- Two Sample Interleave (2SI) 4K/UHD source mapping

-- Analyzes HDR Infoframe data coming in over HDMI in accordance with HDMI v2.0b/CTA-861-G

-- HDR Infoframe decoder as defined in CTA-861-G and HDMI v2.0b

-- Embedded audio can be selected from the HDMI or Analog audio inputs

-- The Lock LED adjacent to the HDMI input connector indicates by color the detected signal type. Off is no signal, Green is SD-SDI, Red is HD-SDI, Amber is 3G-SDI, Purple is 6G-SDI, and Blue is 12G-SDI.

-- Configure via USB port and supplied Mini-Config software

-- International power supply included

-- Covered by AJA’s five-year warranty

Pricing and Availability

HA5-12G and HA5-12G-T are now available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $795 and $995 US MSRP, respectively. Visit AJA’s website for more information: https://www.aja.com/products/mini-converters/ha5-12g .

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional broadcast, video and post production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

