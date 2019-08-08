Apantac Takes 4K / UHD Image Processing to the Next Level

Apantac, an internationally recognized manufacturer of multiviewers, video walls, extension and signal processing solutions has added UHD outputs to its T# and Mi Multiviewers.

Visitors to the Apantac IBC 2019 stand 8.E43 will receive hands-on demonstrations showcasing enhanced resolution with its multiviewers now available with UHD outputs. Due to the wide adoption of the HDMI 2.0 interface in consumer displays, broadcast-quality multiviewers used with off-the-shelf displays are affordable and effective for a variety of content applications.

The HDMI 2.0 interface at 18 Gbps brings numerous benefits to media professionals as they are now able to view all the signals with a greater level of detail; up to 4K / UHD 60Hz at 4:4:4 on HDMI 2.0-capable displays.

The new UHD output supports includes a UHD output card for Apantac’s flagship T# modular multi-format multiviewer series. The Mi-16-UHD is the UHD output version of the popular & cost-effective Mi-16 multiviewer. The Mi-8 12G-UHD is the UHD output version of the Mi-8 12G. The Mi-16-UHD and the Mi-8 12G-UHD multiviewers have the same feature set as their HD counterpart but with HDMI 2.0 and 12G SDI outputs, plus down converted 1080p HDMI and 1080p/i SDI outputs. A popular feature includes the multiviewer layout design, which incorporates predefined PIP (picture in picture) size plus two PIP with fully adjustable sizes up to full screen images.

At IBC 2019, stand 8.E43, Apantac will showcase its entire line of HDMI 2.0 and 12G SDI for 4K / UHD solutions including: multiviewers, matrices & switches and converters.