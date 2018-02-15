Dalet Headlines IMF and Orchestrated Workflows at BVE 2018

Paris, France – February 14, 2018 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will showcase its enterprise media asset management and orchestration solutions at the upcoming BVE 2018 event on stand H19. Experts will be available to discuss critical IMF and orchestration workflows trends within the content supply chain and specifically how Dalet solutions can manage and scale IMF package production and distribution, allowing facilities to lower costs and industrialize processes.

BVE 2018 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with an expert to learn how Dalet workflows and solutions can help them better create, manage and distribute content. Book a meeting via http://www.dalet.com/events/bve-2018.

Pioneering IMF Workflow Industrialization

The Dalet Galaxy MAM and Orchestration platform features a comprehensive and intuitive set of tools to manage IMF packages at the production, distribution and contribution parts of a media business. Discover how you can easily import and preview IMF packages natively into Dalet WebSpace, visualize IMF structures and components with Dalet Context Maps, build versions and supplemental packages with Dalet Track Stack and Dalet Version Editor, and eventually wrap your compositions for distribution using a connector to an IMF-compliant transcode farm, such as Dalet AmberFin.

Dalet Solutions Shown at BVE 2018

A leader in media asset management and workflow orchestration, Dalet solutions are widely deployed at newsrooms and broadcast facilities throughout the UK, including notable enterprise installations at BBC Wales and Perform.

The following BVE 2018 featured workflows and solutions are architected on the industry’s leading Media Asset Management (MAM) and Orchestration platform, Dalet Galaxy:

Dalet Enterprise Content Supply Chain Management integrates content pools and orchestrates workflows across different verticals, such as programs, promos, news, sports, lifestyle and more. The solution provides a consolidated view of all media assets across the business with tools to easily connect, automate and optimize workflows from work orders to acquisition, production, packaging and distribution of content to multiple broadcast platforms and publishing systems. Delivered with Dalet Report Center, the solution offers critical analytics specifically tailored for your media operations.

Dalet Multiplatform Production & Distribution allows you to efficiently engage with your audiences across all available channels - broadcast, social and online. With an integrated, media-aware workflow engine, a federated metadata-centric model, collaborative production tools and smart contextual graphics, these solutions maximize collaboration, reduce complexities and automate low added value processes, enabling your teams to design new content experiences tailored for each audience and platform.

Dalet Sports Content Management helps you make the most of your content, maximize game day coverage and enable new monetization opportunities. Combining fast-turnaround production tools for multi-cam ingest, logging, highlight creation, editing and multiplatform distribution, the Dalet Sports content solutions bring key plays into a multiplatform production workflow, so that they are easily leveraged across multiple shows and delivered to all devices.

Dalet Unified News Operations combines all the essential functions for the latest-generation, innovative newsrooms. A comprehensive suite of collaborative, story-centric tools help streamline the entire chain of your news operations from planning to ingest, tagging and logging, editing, graphics, show scheduling, studio automation, multi-platform distribution and social platforms direct integration. Discover how this agile and scalable solution fully leverages the Dalet Workflow Engine to liberate your editorial teams from the traditional confines of linear, rundown-centric workflows.

Dalet Digital Media Systems at BVE 2018 Details

Stand H19

