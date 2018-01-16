Telestream Unveils New Business Structure and Expanded Executive Leadership Team

Nevada City, California, January 15, 2018 – Following the appointment of Scott Puopolo as CEO in October, Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced a new corporate structure and the expansion of its senior leadership team with a number of new senior appointments.

New Structure

The company is now organized in two business units, supported by shared corporate functions in finance, operations, marketing and HR. The company’s Media Workflow and Production business unit, under the leadership of its newly appointed President, Anna Greco, will focus on technologies that enable customers to manage the scale and complexity resulting from explosive growth in live and file-based content production and workflows. The business unit includes solutions for live and on-demand encoding and transcoding, live streaming production, workflow automation and orchestration. Greco is well-known to Telestream’s global customer base and has a deep knowledge of Telestream’s core technologies and business dynamics, having previously served as the company’s Vice President of Client Services.

The Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics business unit will focus on solutions which ensure that content is delivered at the highest quality, providing video data acquisition and quality assurance across live, linear, and on-demand networks. Calvin Harrison, who was formerly IneoQuest Technologies’ President and CEO prior to its acquisition by Telestream in March 2017, serves as President of the Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics business unit.

“As we get ready to celebrate our 20th anniversary, we are excited to put in place a new structure that will support our ambitious vision and growth plans for the future. With three significant acquisitions in two years and yet another year of strong organic business growth, Telestream is well poised to help advance the video industry at a time of major change. This expanded corporate structure gives us the foundation and agility we need to respond aggressively to opportunities in front of us, so we can help our customers deliver the highest possible video quality to their viewers, on any device,” said Puopolo.

New Executive Appointments

Susan White, joins Telestream as its new Chief Finance and Operating Officer.Prior to joining Telestream, White held CFO and VP roles at business data SaaS provider Avention, energy technology firm Aspen Aerogels, and IT management software company Novell. White brings over 20 years’ experience working with private equity-backed companies and brings Wall Street and business strategy experience to Telestream.

Chris Osika joins Telestream to serve as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, on the heels of his tenure as Global Vice President of the Digital Business Solutions Group at Sprinklr, a social media management platform for the enterprise. In this newly created position, Osika will be responsible for corporate marketing as well as product marketing across all business units of Telestream, and he is an expert at helping organizationsdevelop and adopt business models that respond to emergent technologies. Previously, Osika held key market development roles within Cisco, and he is a former Accenture Partner.