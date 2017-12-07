At ISE 2018, Telestream Brings Professional-grade Solutions to Deploy Digital Video

Nevada City, Calif., December 7, 2017 – “We are seeing a revolution in business communication around the globe, where digital video – on public websites, private sites, or social media – is now the de-facto business tool for reaching customers, staff, and stakeholders. The ability to easily produce, distribute and socialize video is a key differentiator between companies and organizations which are successfully engaging their audiences and those that aren’t,” says Scott Puopolo, CEO of Telestream.

Puopolo spoke at the announcement that Telestream (stand 15-G200), a global leader in digital video orchestration, streaming and delivery will make its first appearance as an exhibitor at ISE 2018. There, the company will showcase end-to-end solutions for video production, preparation, packaging and distribution.

Exhibiting at ISE 2018 is part of Telestream’s strategy to bring its digital video capabilities to businessesseeking a position at the forefront of video streaming and publishing such as corporate, education and leisure. With customer applications dating back over 12 years and an installed customer base exceeding 40,000 active users, the company is one of the video industry’s most tried and trusted vendors for video streaming solutions.

New tools for live streaming and VOD best practices will be a key focus for ISE 2018 as cohesive video strategies become essential for anyone creating or delivering content within B2B and B2C environments. Telestream will spotlight new developments in high-end streaming solutions. These include enhancements to its Wirecast live streaming production software, Lightspeed Live Stream enterprise-class encoding, streaming, and distribution system, Lightspeed Live Captureenterprise-class capture system, and iQ end-to-end monitoring solutions which, altogether, enable Telestream customers to stream any content to any audience, at any level of resolution, with assurance that it is meeting the highest quality standards.

Earlier this year Telestream acquired IneoQuest, the global leader in video quality monitoring and analytics solutions for content distribution across managed and unmanaged networks. At ISE, Telestream will demonstrate how the IneoQuest iQ product line extends high-quality Telestream media production and distribution from the point of content creation right up to the point of consumption on traditional and mobile devices.

“Today, Telestream is enabling users to take content from the broadest range of sources – from mobile devices to multi-camera productions and real-time feeds – to produce and deliver digital video content easily and cost-effectively with assurance that it meets the quality standards audiences expect on every viewing platform,” stated Puopolo.

Telestream’s focus on development of streaming tools – both for live and VOD – dates back to 2004 and has involved many thousands of man hours in research and development. The company is industry leader in creation and delivery of broadcast-quality digital video and is strategically positioned to solve media workflow and deliverability challenges by leveraging three core competencies: encoding and transcoding, including media compression for video and audio, partner integrations that enable best-of-breed workflows, and unprecedented commercial live streaming expertise.

Content owners and event producers look to Telestream and its broad range of solutions to fulfill all facets of their streaming media vision and business model.

ISE provides introduction to new system integrators

A key motivation for Telestream’s attendance at ISE 2018 is the opportunity to meet new system integrators that operate in these AV markets.

“We recognize the benefit for customers in having a single point of contact,” commented George Boath, Director of Channel Marketing at Telestream. “Responding to this market need, Telestream is eager to partner with streaming-oriented system integrators worldwide, and we are keen to meet with companies whose skills, knowledge and experience will complement the resources Telestream can offer.”

Systems integrators who would like to schedule a meeting with Telestream at ISE can contact Simon Wocka at simonw@telestream.net.

More information is available at www.telestream.net.