Calling All Cinematographers! Sigma Trade Up Program Gives $350.00 USD Back on Used EF, E, or PL System Mount Lenses Towards Sigma Cine Lens Purchase

Ronkonkoma, NY – December 7, 2017 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, is inviting cinematographers to take advantage of the new Cine ‘Trade Up Program’ for the holidays. Sigma is offering camera operators, DPs, and cinematographers $350.00 USD off a Cine lens or lens bundle purchase when trading their used EF, E, and PL lenses. The Sigma Cine “Trade Up Program” is valid through December 31, 2017 through US Sigma Authorized Cine Dealers with a limit of one trade in lens per Sigma lens or lens bundle purchase and three trade in lenses in total. For full details on the Sigma Cine “Trade Up Program”, please visit https://www.sigmaphoto.com/cine-trade-up-program.

“Many DPs and directors want to create a unique look for their project and many are turning to vintage lenses to do so. However, most vintage lenses don’t cover the new sensor size,” comments Cinematographer, Will Rexer. “Sigma Cine gives cinematographers a great hybrid look. It also covers the new, larger sensors.” Rexer explains the uniqueness of the Cine lenses, “The shape of the iris is similar to the Leicas - giving that out-of-focus highlights of a Leica look. They have similar color to Master Primes and the contrast and roundness of the Cooke S4s. When you weave all the elements together, Sigma Cine creates its own unique, attractive look that is beautiful. I think a lot of filmmakers are going to fall in love with them.”



Sigma Cine high-speed Prime and Zoom lenses deliver outstanding optical performance in a desirable compact form factor. Renowned for their superior photo lenses, Sigma retains 100% of that superb optical system with their Cine lenses, which are designed for 6-8K shooting and housed in a completely new mechanical lens design optimized for modern cinematography. Sigma Cine lenses are manufactured by a vertically integrated production system in Aizu Japan, where nearly every step in the process is done in-house, ensuring premium quality and optimized pricing.

The Cine High Speed Super 35 ZoomLine: 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2

The High Speed Zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

The Cine FF Zoom Line: 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom’s outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras’ image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.

The Cine FF High Speed Prime Line: 14mm T2 FF, 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF, 85mm T1.5 FF and 135mm T2 FF

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 14mm to 135mm. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film’s color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.



About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Press Contact

Karlie Fitzgerald

Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America

508-847-0270

karlie@zazilmediagroup.com

####