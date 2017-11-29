More Than 40 of the 2017 Fall Television and Streaming Series Rely on Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA - November 29, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that a variety of its production and post products are being used by DPs, DITs, VFX artists, online editors and colorists to complete many of the fall 2017 season’s new and returning television shows and streaming series. More than 40 shows rely on Blackmagic Design’s digital film cameras; Fusion Studio visual effects (VFX), compositing, 3D and motion graphics software; and DaVinci Resolve Studio editing, color correction and digital audio software; as well as its switchers, routers, monitors, and capture and playback devices.

DPs, such as Christian Sebaldt, ASC and Byron Shah, rely on the URSA Mini Pro’s and Micro Studio Camera 4K’s high quality images and compact form factors to capture unique angles, stunts and action shots. Hollywood-based VFX studios such as Muse VFX continue to depend on Fusion Studio for VFX work and compositing across their projects. DaVinci Resolve Studio has long been a staple for many post professionals. For example, approximately 85 percent of the 140+ OTA, OTT and cable series and shows posting at Deluxe’s Encore, Level 3, Company 3 and EFilm facilities use DaVinci Resolve Studio for color grading, and a number of these shows also use the system for conforming.

Part of L.A.-based post production company Mango, The Loft Post handles online editing and color grading using DaVinci Resolve Studio for several new and returning hit network shows. “The Loft Post is an essential link in Mango’s chain of delivering all post needs in one stop,” said Mango President/Co-owner Stan Cassio. “Together Colorist Joe Cook and Online Editor Dave McLaughlin are able to seamlessly deliver projects using a real-time, collaborative process in DaVinci Resolve Studio.”

Some of the 2017 fall series using Blackmagic Design cameras and hardware include:

“The Exorcist” DP Byron Shah uses Micro Studio Camera 4Ks as crash cameras with accompanying Video Assist 4Ks for recording;

“Lucifer” DP Christian Sebaldt, ASC uses an URSA Mini Pro, Blackmagic Cinema Camera, Production Camera 4K and Video Assist for stunts, action and additional angles;

“Once Upon A Time” DP Tony Mirza and DIT Brian Scholz use Production Camera 4Ks for select shots, including car rigs and stunt and crash cameras;

“Speechless” DP Rhet Bear uses Smart Videohub 20x20 for routing and video distribution;

“Travelers” DP Stephen Jackson uses URSA Mini 4.6K as a crash camera and to shoot in small spaces; and

DPs Jayson Crothers and Rohn Schmidt both use Micro Cinema Cameras and a Pocket Cinema Camera on their respective network shows. Crothers also uses a Video Assist monitor/recorder.

For On-set Grading and DIT Work:

“Bull” DIT Gabe Kolodny uses Smart Videohub 40x40 router, Videohub Smart Control, SmartScope Duo 4K monitor and UltraStudio Express;

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” DIT Sam McConville uses ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K switcher, SmartView Duo monitor and DeckLink Mini Recorder;

“Designated Survivor” DIT Kyle Kurbegovich uses DaVinci Resolve Studio, SmartView 4K, DeckLink Mini Monitor and Smart Videohub 12x12;

“The Exorcist” DIT Jonathan Yip uses Smart Videohub 20x20, MultiView 4, SmartScope Duo and Mini Converters SDI Distribution;

“Kevin Can Wait” DIT David Satin uses DaVinci Resolve Studio, Universal Videohub 72x72, UltraStudio Mini Monitor and various DeckLink cards;

“Lucifer” DIT John Reyes uses the Smart Videohub 12x12, SmartScope Duo 4K, SmartView Duo, UltraStudio Mini Monitor and UltraStudio Mini Recorder;

“Madam Secretary” DIT Keith Putnam uses Smart Videohub 20x20, Mini Converters, UltraStudio Mini Monitor, Media Express and DaVinci Resolve Studio for viewing camera original media, reviewing VFX comps from post, pulling high quality stills and Power

“Marvel’s Inhumans” DIT Dane Brehm worked on the first two episodes using DaVinci Resolve Studio, Smart Videohub 20x20 and UltraStudio Extreme 4K; and

“Me, Myself & I” DP Craig Kief and DIT Aaron Biller use DaVinci Resolve Studio, Smart Videohub 16x16, HyperDeck Studio and DeckLink SDI 4K.

Window work;



For VFX with Fusion Studio:

Flash Film Works Compositing Supervisor Jeremy Nelson and the team use Fusion Studio for VFX work on “Jane the Virgin;” and

Muse VFX Founders and Visual Effects Supervisors John Gross and Fred Pienkos and their team use Fusion Studio to composite “Elementary,” “Fuller House,” “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Madam Secretary,” “NCIS” and “Teen Wolf.”

For Post Production with DaVinci Resolve Studio:

ColorTime’s Russell Lynch grades “In The Vault,” “Life in Pieces” and “Modern Family;”

DigitalFilm Tree’s Lakan de Leon online edits “American Housewife;”

DigitalFilm Tree’s Jacob Tillman online edits “NCIS: Los Angeles;”

DigitalFilm Tree’s Patrick Woodard grades “American Housewife“ and “NCIS: Los Angeles;”

Harbor Picture Company’s Joe Gawler grades “She's Gotta Have It;”

Light Iron LA’s Jeremy Sawyer grades “Better Things;”

Picture Shop’s Paul Allia grades “Damnation;”

Picture Shop’s Chris Boyer grades “Blindspot,” “Graves,” “Me, Myself & I” and “The Walking Dead;”

Picture Shop’s George Delaney grades “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans;”

Picture Shop’s George Manno grades “Arrow,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Once Upon A Time” and “Young Sheldon;”

Point.360 Creative Services’ Aidan Stanford grades “Fresh Off the Boat” and “You’re the Worst;”

SIM’s Todd Bochner grades “Jane the Virgin” and “Madam Secretary;”

SIM’s John Persichetti grades “Dynasty” and “Scorpion;”

Technicolor PostWorks’ Sam Daley grades “The Deuce” and “The Sinner;” and

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging’s Scott Klein grades “Empire” and “Halt and Catch Fire.”

