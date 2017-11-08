Sonnet's eGFX, Sonnet, Breakaway Box 550, Thunderbolt 3

IRVINE, Calif. — Nov. 8, 2017 — Sonnet Technologies today announced that its eGFX Breakaway™ Box with 550-watt power supply, the latest in the company's all-new series of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCI Express® (PCIe®) eGPU expansion chassis for professional graphics and gaming applications, is now shipping.

The eGFX Breakaway Box 550 provides a single slot for connecting any size Thunderbolt-compatible GPU card, and features enough room for even high-performance water cooler cards — making it ideal for gamers and professionals who need to run bandwidth-intensive graphics applications on their eGFX-compatible notebook, all-in-one, or other small-form-factor computers. The unit is equipped with a single 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 port that enables data transfers up to 2,750 MB/s, and supports Thunderbolt-compatible cards with popular GPU chipsets — such as AMD Radeon® and Radeon Pro; NVIDIA® GeForce®, TITAN XP, and Quadro® cards. In addition, the Breakaway Box 550 includes two eight-pin auxiliary power connectors and provides 87 watts of upstream power (power delivery), useful for powering and charging a connected notebook computer.

The eGFX Breakaway Box 550 (part number GPU-550W-TB3) is now available from Sonnet Technologies and its dealers at an MSRP of $349. More information on the product is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-box.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

Image Caption: eGFX Breakaway™ Box 550 Thunderbolt™ 3 to eGPU PCIe® Card Expansion System

