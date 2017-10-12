TSL Products Showcases Control Systems Updates at NAB NY 2017

New York, NY - October 12, 2017 - With decades of experience collaborating with prominent broadcasters and content creators on crafting effective workflow solutions, TSL Products (Booth N132) will continue to share its latest advancements for audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools at NAB NY 2017 (Javits Convention Center, NYC - Wed. 10/18 and Thurs. 10/19).

The company will showcase updates to several of its products, including a new release of its popular TallyMan advanced broadcast control system, a new version of its virtual panel design software and its new FlashBoard information distribution and display system. Also on display will be an enhanced version of the company's MPA1 Dante confidence monitoring series, which now includes support of AES-67, as well as its PAM-IP range of audio monitoring devices. These updated products simplify SDI/IP workflows and streamline operations, supporting customers during the transition to IP.

Additionally, Mark Davies, director of products & technology for TSL Products, will be a presenter at AES NY 2017, which is being held simultaneously with NAB NY at the Javits Center. Davies will provide a presentation titled "SDI and Audio over IP" (Stage 1, Wed. 10/18 from 11:15 am - 12:00 pm). He will explore the history of switching broadcast signals, packet switching vs Crosspoint's, working through TDM solutions and the AES-67, interoperation with proprietary audio standards, ST-2110 and its use in a full, video, audio and data, essence based broadcast production. "This brings us to the stage where Ethernet and IP become a viable solution for audio transport," says Davies. "I'll look at proposed standards, and identify the winners."

TallyMan Advanced Broadcast Control System

With more than 1,000 systems in use worldwide, TallyMan is recognized as the most reliable solution to real-time, user-oriented control and dynamic data display, providing best fit control for best of breed systems. The latest release of tools allows engineers to create multi-take buttons, which achieve multi-device, precisely time-aligned salvos of commands. The design platform now includes a new range of sliders, rotary encoders and X-Y control, which can be applied to anything from positioning robotic cameras to adjusting audio levels to color correction. Recent TallyMan installations have included full control of multiple remote studios, increasing production values while reducing costs and ensuring staff time is spent on productive, creative work.

FlashBoard Information Distribution and Display System

A new addition to the TSL Products command and control range is FlashBoard, a new screen-based information distribution and display system. Integrating seamlessly with TallyMan, third party control systems or capable of independent operation, FlashBoard recognizes the increasing need for critical workflow information to be delivered visually at the point of use. It drives multiple displays, each with a unique combination of data, clocks and timers, on-air and cue lights and production details. Screens are designed quickly using the drag and drop functionality in the TallyMan virtual panel software for display in monitor walls or distributed wirelessly to tablets.

MPA1 Dante Confidence Monitoring Series

TSL Product's MPA1 Dante now supports AES-67 audio, making it suitable for use in Dante and AES-67 networks. As part of the SMPTE 2110 standard, AES-67 offers a truly interoperable standard for distributing uncompressed audio streams between different manufacturers, making the MPA1-Solo and Mix Dante confidence audio monitors ideal for customers looking to make the transition from traditional SDI, AES and MADI infrastructures to IP.

The PAM-IP range of audio monitoring devices now feature dedicated ports for connection to existing Dante networks, while also providing compatibility with AES-67. Customers looking to operate SMPTE 2022-6 or SMPTE 2110 networks can make use of two dedicated 10Gig/E network ports on the PAM-IP.

About TSL Products

For over 30 years we have worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management tools, we ensure that our solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help our customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations. For more information please visit http://www.tslproducts.com