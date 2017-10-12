Shotoku USA to Exhibit at NAB NY for the First Time

Buffalo, NY – Shotoku Broadcast Systemsthe well-established leader in manual and robotic camera support, and virtual reality tracking, is demonstrating its dedication to the North American market in general, and the Northeastern US in particular, by exhibiting at NAB NY 2017 for the first time. The manufacturer will showcase its range of popular robotic pan/tilt heads, height drives and control systems at the show in Booth N1121.

The announcement to exhibit at the New York-based show follows the NAB 2017 launch of Shotoku USA, a subsidiary founded to support the organization’s already significant and growing customer-base in North America. Shotoku USA support operations are headquartered in New York State with a satellite office located in Atlanta Georgia.

“We are so excited to have a dedicated team in place in the US, supporting customers with the finest technology, highest quality service, and most reliable gear available,” said James Eddershaw, managing director of Shotoku UK. “Many, many Northeastern US broadcasters have long enjoyed Shotoku systems and we are pleased to bring our widely-embraced solutions to their doorstep. But we also want to drive home the point that Shotoku USA was launched to bring our well-known exceptional sales and service on a local level, and that means being available to our customers and potential customers at important regional shows such as NAB NY.”

Matt Servis, robotics support specialist - North America, and Andy Parsons, US robotics specialist, will represent Shotoku USA at the show. The two will conduct product demos and talk to visitors about the Company’s on-going expansion in the American market.

Added Eddershaw, “We carefully chose products and systems to demonstrate at NAB NY that illustrate Shotoku’s ability to help broadcasters and legislative organizations achieve superior production values while reducing costs.”

Shotoku’s robotic pan/tilt head series will be represented by the TG-18 that combines high-accuracy, smooth movement, silent operation and high payload with a full manual override capability. The TG-18 will be joined by the small, light weight TG-27 head, ideal for parliaments, legislatures and small TV studios.

The Company will also show its height drive capabilities via the cost-effective Ti-11 fully integrated elevating column for robotic applications such as weather studios, news-desks and other open-area camera positions where manual operation is not a primary requirement.

Shotoku’s flagship TR-XT Touch Control System will be at show illustrating the Company’s ability to provide a robotic camera control system that incorporates unique features and flexibility including pre-set shot recall functionality.

About Shotoku Broadcast Systems

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television broadcast industry. The Company also provides robotic camera systems capable of interfacing with third-party equipment. Established as an engineering design firm specializing in advanced mechanics and electronic control systems, Shotoku maintains headquarters in Japan with sales offices around the world and robotics development HQ in Sunbury-on-Thames, UK.

