IMT And Vislink Display Award-Winning newsnet ENG Solution at NAB NY 2017

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 5, 2017 - xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its Vislink and IMT business units will showcase its award-winning newsnet solution, a technological ecosystem established for ENG use, at NAB NY 2017 (Booth N1225).

Vislink leveraged its history in the wireless capture, delivery and management of high-quality live video to develop newsnet as a way of completely transforming traditional ENG workflows. It incorporates a high-speed and reliable bi-directional IP network that utilizes the exclusive and highly coveted 2GHz BAS-licensed spectrum, thereby increasing the number of live ENG transmissions and workflows that can be performed from the field. The newsnet system consists of one or more mobile high-speed IP network nodes that easily connect with a base station, typically located at existing ENG receive sites. Each mobile node not only offers high-quality video transmission capability, but also a private and reliable ingress point for other IP-centric edge devices - allowing users to control their own private high-speed IP licensed wireless network and ensuring that their content and intellectual property are never at risk.

"With newsnet, Vislink has pioneered an alternative IP-centric technology, which preserves the security of the licensed BAS 2GHz frequency band while maximizing its efficiency and spectrum usage," says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. "As ENG becomes more reliant on the Internet, broadcasters must depend heavily on unsecured broadband infrastructures as the main corridor connecting field and studio. We have implemented newsnet within select prominent broadcast stations and have seen superb results thus far."

With an intuitive user interface that is accessible to many skill levels, newsnet allows for multiple access points to operate simultaneously on the same BAS channel, all while enabling a high bandwidth IP connection with the newsroom computer system (NRCS). This IP connection can further be leveraged to enhance news production values through high-speed file sharing, as well as enabling all other IP-centric tools in remote locations, phone systems, Closed Captioning, automation and remote asset management. Newsnet is compatible with MOS protocol-based news automation systems such as Ross, Octopus, Dalet and Video Inception.

The newsnet solution won the 2017 Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) Technology Award and John Payne was recognized by the SBE for spearheading the launch of this groundbreaking ENG system. The SBE Technology Award recognizes an SBE member who has provided the industry with the best new or innovative technology or idea to further the science of broadcast engineering and to assist the broadcast engineer.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Society of Broadcast Engineers for the launch of our newsnet system," says Payne. "We will continue to provide industry professionals with dependable and high-quality transmissions that make their jobs easier and produce great results."

Other broadcast products being presented include the HCAM HEVC 4K UHD camera transmitter, IMTDragonFly, microLite and INCAM-G transmitters, as well as the UltraReceiver and DR3 receivers.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

