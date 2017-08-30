Bexel Teams With Mylan WTT to Provide First In-Match Player Microphones for Pro Tennis Broadcasts

BURBANK, Calif. -- Aug. 30, 2017 -- Wrapping up on August 5 with the finals match in San Diego, the 2017 Mylan World TeamTennis (WTT) season broke new ground in broadcast coverage of professional tennis with the introduction of state-of-the-art, player-worn wireless microphones. Supplied by Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, the Quantum5X (Q5X) QT-5100 PlayerMic kits added a deeper element of fan engagement and excitement to live Mylan WTT broadcasts.

Developed by Quantum5X Systems Inc. in partnership with Bexel, the QT-5100 PlayerMic kits have previously been deployed in other sports broadcasts including professional basketball, but they made their live pro tennis debut on July 18 when Mylan WTT's Washington Kastles and New York Empire squared off in Washington, D.C. Bexel supplied the specialty wireless audio systems and provided an on-site engineer to support the remote productions in New York City and Washington, D.C., as well as the finals match in San Diego in which the Orange County Breakers defeated the San Diego Aviators.

"The PlayerMics are one of the most innovative and impactful ways of getting fans closer to the action by letting them experience the high level of athleticism, strategy, and intensity that the best players in the world bring to the court," said Mark Ein, Mylan WTT co-owner and chairman. "The PlayerMics were amazing this season, as our fans loved hearing the behind-the-scenes strategy before the points and then watching how it played out in real time. There is nothing else like that in sports, and we believe this is only the beginning of what this technology will bring to tennis and to our viewers."

Mylan WTT selected up to three players each match to wear the QT-5100 PlayerMics for its "Sounds of the Court" feature. The concealed mic and lightweight wireless transmitter, which weighs less than two ounces and is only one-third of an inch thick, captured unprecedented audio sounds and effects for the league's live broadcasts. A remote control device enabled operators to turn the sound relay on or off easily during play.

Lee Estroff, vice president, strategic accounts at Bexel, noted, "For 42 seasons, World TeamTennis has been on the forefront of game-changing advancements in tennis. With the PlayerMics, WTT is once again pushing the envelope of innovation -- and we at Bexel are honored to be a partner as the league continues to advance the popular sport of team tennis."

About Mylan World TeamTennis (WTT)

Mylan World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with the innovative team format co-founded by Billie Jean King in the 1970s. Recognized as the leader in professional team tennis competition, Mylan WTT features many of the world's best players competing annually for the King Trophy, the league's championship trophy named after King. In July 2015, Mylan WTT became the fifth major professional team sports league in the U.S. to reach the 40th season milestone. In 2017, team owners Mark Ein and Fred Luddy acquired majority ownership of the organization. On the recreational side of the sport, the Mylan WTT Recreational League operates team leagues and events, providing grass-roots programming throughout the year. For more information, visit www.WTT.com.

About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services company, skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world’s largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel’s specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience.

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP Group, Inc. has been the leading production partner supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live events industries--and across the globe. We provide the technology and know-how to support the most prestigious sports, entertainment, music and corporate events worldwide. Our technical services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast services, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, they have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 21 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

